2023 ODI World Cup: India's squad, almost but not quite

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every time a team is picked for a global event, the intent often seems to revolve around picking the best possible squad while covering all the bases if someone gets a minor injury. Unlike bilaterals and other continental tournaments such as Asia Cup, where teams often carry 17-18 players there can be only 15 in the main squad. That is what makes the selection all the more crucial.

While team composition depends on the approach of the management, the larger theme (brand of cricket and player availability) has remained the same. For India, it was eight batters — three who could roll their arms — three leading spinners and four pacers in 2011; seven batters, four pacers and four all-rounders in 2015; seven batters, three all-rounders and five bowlers in 2019.

For the upcoming ODI World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side will have a similar combination to that of 2019, with none of the batters having bowled regularly. However, when Sharma and Chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, named the squad a few days ago, from the outset, it did seem like they had covered all possible options.

Two set openers in Sharma and Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli takes his slot at 3 followed by Shreyas Iyer at 4. Then there are Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, both wicketkeepers and at the moment slotted to bat in the middle order, who can also open should the need arise. Suryakumar Yadav, the backup middle-order batter), Hardik Pandya was the pillar in the middle, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul as bowling all-rounders before frontline bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav with Axar Patel as a backup for Jadeja.

It does seem like they have got it all covered, considering there were no out-of-the-box last-minute surprises. However, what they do not have is an off-spinner for a World Cup that is happening in the subcontinent. Among the five teams that have named their squads, India is the only one without this brand of spinner. Others have multiple options, even if it is part-time off-spin.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad, while being happy with the squad, felt that ace off-spinner R Ashwin should have made the cut. "My only concern, I would have been very fine with this squad, except Ashwin, because I think in Indian conditions he would have been very handy. I don't know how much he would have contributed in the past T20 World Cups but this is the WC. In Asia, he would have done well. That too, every team is filled with left-handers... Ashwin could have been a healthy choice with all the years of experience," he told this daily.

Even Sharma and Agarkar admitted that having an off-spinner would have been the ideal scenario, but Jadeja and Axar gave them the balance they were looking for. Ashwin last played an ODI for India in early 2022 when he was called back after five years during the South Africa tour in 2022. Washington Sundar has been in and out due to his injuries over the past couple of years. They eventually decided to go with Jadeja and Axar considering the batting they both offer.

When Sharma took over as all-format captain in early 2022, he threw his weight behind Kuldeep, saying that newcomers have to be backed even if they don't perform immediately. However, among the 22 players who made their ODI debut since January 2020, only SKY and Kishan made the squad. Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson came close. They experimented with Umran Malik, Tilak Varma, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh, but all eventually missed out. Defending champions England handed 16 debuts in the period and two have made the cut with a possibility of one more in Harry Brook.

That there is an ICC event every year and the post-pandemic schedule meant teams are handing more debuts than ever. And India has been no different. They have had little luck with injuries as well with Bumrah, Rahul, Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Even then, their first XI seems more or less similar to what they fielded about two years ago.

They still do not have an experienced fallback should one of the pacers get ruled out or two injury-prone middle-order batters miss out. Their No. 9-11 aren't that handy with bat and as a result, they have picked Shardul Thakur as a third seamer, whilst having Hardik in the ranks. It only shows that neither might bowl their full quota of overs and that Thakur's batting got him the nod ahead of a frontline attacking bowling option or an extra batter. Almost as if they are neither here nor there and want everyone they have picked to come good at any given stage.

All said and done, when a World Cup squad is named, there is always going to be someone who misses out as Sharma pointed out. Prasad believes it is all about the process you want to follow. "It is not that hard. This is the process they have been having in mind for a while. Fortunately, we had the time to pick a squad (back in 2019) here a few new people have come in so it is a little harsh to comment on anyone. This is the best available talent we have and I am looking forward to seeing them lifting the trophy this time," he said with hope.

The hallmark of a champion team is that they keep coming at their opponents. While the Indian squad is filled with match-winners on paper, it cannot be said with a certain sense of assertiveness about them. Will they be able to do it time and again throughout a long and arduous home World Cup and go all the way? Only time will tell.

