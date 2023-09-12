Home Sport Cricket

Buchi Babu: Madhya Pradesh beats Delhi by 250 runs

Khejrolia struck thrice in his spell (4-1-12-3) and reduced Delhi to 26 for 4 at lunch and from then on, their chase came to an end.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Medium pacer Kulwant Khejrolia’s three for 24 and office Adheer Pratap Singh’s three for 22 came in handy as Madhya Pradesh beat Delhi by 250 runs in the final of the TNCA-TAKE Sports All-India Buchi Babu Invitation cricket tournament at Sri Ramakrishna institutions grounds, Coimbatore.

Chasing 342 in a minimum of 65 overs, Delhi were bundled out for 91. Khejrolia struck thrice in his spell (4-1-12-3) and reduced Delhi to 26 for 4 at lunch and from then on, their chase came to an end. P Ramesh, former Tamil Nadu cricketer and great-grandson of Buchi Babu, gave away the trophies & prizes.

Brief scores: MP 370 & 172 in 75.5 ovs (Shubham Sharma 33, Aryan Deshmukh 46; Shivank Vashisht 5/43, Arpit Rana 2/7) bt Delhi 201 & 91 in 28.4 ovs (Sumit Mathur 35; Kulwant Khejrolia 3/24, Adheer Pratap Singh 3/22;  Shubham Sharma 2/11). Awards: Player of the Final: Shivank Vashisht (Delhi). Player of the Tournament : Sumit Kushwah (MPCA). Best Batter: Aniket Verma (MPCA). Best Bowler: Hrithik Shokeen (Delhi). Best All Rounder: Shubham Sharma (MPCA).

