Asia Cup 2023: With slow track expected for final, Sri Lanka rely on spinners and home factor

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

COLOMBO: The Asia Cup final between co-hosts Sri Lanka and India on Sunday will be the sixth match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo since September 9. Given the number of contests the venue has hosted in the past nine days, there is a high chance of a slow and turning track.

If that turns out to be true then the Dasun Shanaka-led side has the potential to defeat India in the summit clash. They nearly did that in their Super Four clash against the Men in Blue last week. Their spinners scalped all ten wickets as Sri Lanka bundled out India for a paltry 213. Unfortunately for them, the chase never got off once they were reduced to 73/5 in less than 20 overs. Middle-order and lower middle-order batters offered resistance but they eventually lost by 41 runs. But if they follow the same template and their batters play sensibly this time around, they have enough ammunition to stop India from winning a silverware at the continental event.

The Sri Lanka skipper said his team is ready to face India in the big final. "Of course we are ready (for the final). It totally depends on the pitch, which has played a part in the tournament. According to the pitch, we will field a good side. Especially, bowling against India, so we need to take wickets upfront and that opens up the game for us. That's the key area in the game," Shanaka told journalists on the eve of the title clash.

They came from behind to lift the continental trophy last year and Shanaka firmly believes this underdogs tag is working in the team's favour. "Peaking at the right time and the boys really want to deliver for the country. As a team we have been underdogs, so everyone wants to perform on the bigger stage. These youngsters need to show the world what they are capable of. I think that's the secret of this young team."

The all-rounder confirmed that Maheesh Theekshana will not play the final as he has sustained a grade II injury but also clarified that he will be available for the World Cup. As has been the case during most of the matches of the tournament, the final may also get affected by the rain. The weather forecast suggests 90 per cent chances of precipitation on Sunday. The final has a reserve day but the chances of precipitation are 69 per cent on Monday. It will also be cloudy with a thunderstorm in the morning followed by occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Out of the previous five matches in Colombo, four were won by the team batting first. Only Sri Lanka managed to chase a target against Pakistan in the virtual semifinal the other day. So batting first can be an advantage but again it all depends on the weather conditions on the match day. Sri Lanka might not be sure whether conditions will help them or not but they are quite confident their fans will turn up in a large number to cheer them up as they have been doing for the past one week.

"Fans have been amazing in the recent past and the way the guys have performed has attracted more crowds to the game. Especially the youngsters, they have been amazing in the last two years and the record is good so they see that we are fighting in the middle rather than what the end result is. Even in the India game, you guys saw how we fought after the first 10 overs in the bowling. And they want to see these kids Dunith Wellalage and Matheesha Pathirana and young batters like Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, how they chip in to this game, so they eagerly waited for these guys to perform, that's what the difference is. Now everyone wants to come and see what they are doing. Now it's the Asia Cup final again so they are expecting us to do something special," he said.



