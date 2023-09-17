Asia Cup 2023: Swinging Siraj seals it for India

Express News Service

COLOMBO: Twice in January this year, India pacer Mohammed Siraj got close to his maiden five-wicket haul in one-day internationals but fell short on both the occasions.

Against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, he claimed 4/32 to bowl out opponents for 73 as India registered a massive 317-run victory, the biggest in the ODI history till date. He almost had the fifth wicket as Kasun Rajitha was given out LBW by the umpire. Rajitha, however, reviewed it and got the decision overturned as he had inside-edged it.

Three days later on January 18, he bagged 4/46 against New Zealand but again the magic figures remained elusive. On Sunday, he made up for those two near misses by not only completing his maiden five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final on Sunday but also helped India to their first trophy from a multi-team tournament since the 2018 continental event.

"Last time against Sri Lanka I took four early wickets but couldn't get five. I realised you get whatever is in your fate. Today, I was destined to get this. I didn't get much swing in the earlier matches but today when I got swing, I wanted to make the batters play. It is extremely satisfying that I got wickets with outswingers because generally, I get wickets off the wobble-seam delivery," Siraj said during the post-match presentation.

The year 2023 has been wonderful for the right-arm pacer from Hyderabad so far. Given the way he has been bowling this year, especially in the 50-over format, the milestone seemed to be in the offing almost every time he bowled for the Men in Blue. He might have regretted the missed chances at times but little did he know that when it would come, it would help India end their trophy drought of five years in the multi-team tournaments.

The stage was set and a vociferous crowd was behind the local favourites Sri Lanka here at the R Premadasa Stadium. Familiar foes India were standing between them and the seventh Asia Cup (sixth in the ODI format). Had they won it, they would have also equalled India's feat of most titles in the Asia Cup. The coin flipped their way as captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bat. But that turned out to be the last good thing to happen to them because what transpired since then left them stunned and gutted.

Rain delayed the start but when the match started 40 minutes later from the scheduled time, it all got over in 15.2 overs for Sri Lanka. It all started with pacer Jasprit Bumrah sending back Kusal Perera off the third delivery of Sri Lanka's innings. Perera looked to drive a length ball but the away movement meant he could only get an outside edge which was safely taken by wicketkeeper KL Rahul. They never recovered from it as Siraj picked four wickets in the fourth over, his second to push the co-hosts to the wall. First ball of his second over, Siraj had Pathum Nissanka to begin Sri Lanka's slide. He bowled a length ball just outside off. Nissanka opened the face of the bat pushing it towards the point where Ravindra Jadeja took a stunner. Sadeera Samarawickrama was the next batter to go two balls later as he got trapped in front of the wickets. He reviewed it but to no avail. Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka's hero against Pakistan in their virtual semifinal the other day, fell the first ball to add to the woes of the home team. The 29-year-old pacer missed the hat-trick but got Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind to reduce Sri Lanka to 12/5 after four overs. He then got rid of Sri Lanka skipper next over to complete the five-wicket haul and added Kusal Mendis' wicket to his tally in the 12th over.

Sri Lanka seems to be Siraj's favourite opponent as he has been most successful against the Island Nation so far. They are the only team against whom he has taken wickets in double-digit (16 wickets from five matches). His next best figures against a particular opponent are nine wickets from six matches against West Indies.

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya then claimed three wickets in quick succession to bowl out Sri Lanka for 50, their second-lowest total in ODI history. A well-directed bouncer left Dunith Wellalage surprised as the ball kissed his gloves and popped up in the air for a simple catch for Rahul. Pramod Madushan was Hardik's next victim as the tail-ender attempted a drive but got a thick edge which went straight to Virat Kohli at first slip. Matheesha Pathirana was the last wicket to fall as a short-of-length delivery outside the off stump and the Sri Lankan batter hit it straight to the point fielder.

Chasing 51, India openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill completed the formalities in 6.1 overs. Kishan was unbeaten on 23 while Gill was not out on 27. The 10-wicket win gave India their eighth Asia Cup title, seventh in the ODI format.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 ovs (Mendis 17; Siraj 6/21, Pandya 3/3) lost to India 51 for no loss in 6.1 ovs (Gill 27 n.o, Kishan 23 n.o).

COLOMBO: Twice in January this year, India pacer Mohammed Siraj got close to his maiden five-wicket haul in one-day internationals but fell short on both the occasions. Against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, he claimed 4/32 to bowl out opponents for 73 as India registered a massive 317-run victory, the biggest in the ODI history till date. He almost had the fifth wicket as Kasun Rajitha was given out LBW by the umpire. Rajitha, however, reviewed it and got the decision overturned as he had inside-edged it. Three days later on January 18, he bagged 4/46 against New Zealand but again the magic figures remained elusive. On Sunday, he made up for those two near misses by not only completing his maiden five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final on Sunday but also helped India to their first trophy from a multi-team tournament since the 2018 continental event.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Last time against Sri Lanka I took four early wickets but couldn't get five. I realised you get whatever is in your fate. Today, I was destined to get this. I didn't get much swing in the earlier matches but today when I got swing, I wanted to make the batters play. It is extremely satisfying that I got wickets with outswingers because generally, I get wickets off the wobble-seam delivery," Siraj said during the post-match presentation. The year 2023 has been wonderful for the right-arm pacer from Hyderabad so far. Given the way he has been bowling this year, especially in the 50-over format, the milestone seemed to be in the offing almost every time he bowled for the Men in Blue. He might have regretted the missed chances at times but little did he know that when it would come, it would help India end their trophy drought of five years in the multi-team tournaments. The stage was set and a vociferous crowd was behind the local favourites Sri Lanka here at the R Premadasa Stadium. Familiar foes India were standing between them and the seventh Asia Cup (sixth in the ODI format). Had they won it, they would have also equalled India's feat of most titles in the Asia Cup. The coin flipped their way as captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bat. But that turned out to be the last good thing to happen to them because what transpired since then left them stunned and gutted. Rain delayed the start but when the match started 40 minutes later from the scheduled time, it all got over in 15.2 overs for Sri Lanka. It all started with pacer Jasprit Bumrah sending back Kusal Perera off the third delivery of Sri Lanka's innings. Perera looked to drive a length ball but the away movement meant he could only get an outside edge which was safely taken by wicketkeeper KL Rahul. They never recovered from it as Siraj picked four wickets in the fourth over, his second to push the co-hosts to the wall. First ball of his second over, Siraj had Pathum Nissanka to begin Sri Lanka's slide. He bowled a length ball just outside off. Nissanka opened the face of the bat pushing it towards the point where Ravindra Jadeja took a stunner. Sadeera Samarawickrama was the next batter to go two balls later as he got trapped in front of the wickets. He reviewed it but to no avail. Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka's hero against Pakistan in their virtual semifinal the other day, fell the first ball to add to the woes of the home team. The 29-year-old pacer missed the hat-trick but got Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind to reduce Sri Lanka to 12/5 after four overs. He then got rid of Sri Lanka skipper next over to complete the five-wicket haul and added Kusal Mendis' wicket to his tally in the 12th over. Sri Lanka seems to be Siraj's favourite opponent as he has been most successful against the Island Nation so far. They are the only team against whom he has taken wickets in double-digit (16 wickets from five matches). His next best figures against a particular opponent are nine wickets from six matches against West Indies. India vice-captain Hardik Pandya then claimed three wickets in quick succession to bowl out Sri Lanka for 50, their second-lowest total in ODI history. A well-directed bouncer left Dunith Wellalage surprised as the ball kissed his gloves and popped up in the air for a simple catch for Rahul. Pramod Madushan was Hardik's next victim as the tail-ender attempted a drive but got a thick edge which went straight to Virat Kohli at first slip. Matheesha Pathirana was the last wicket to fall as a short-of-length delivery outside the off stump and the Sri Lankan batter hit it straight to the point fielder. Chasing 51, India openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill completed the formalities in 6.1 overs. Kishan was unbeaten on 23 while Gill was not out on 27. The 10-wicket win gave India their eighth Asia Cup title, seventh in the ODI format. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 ovs (Mendis 17; Siraj 6/21, Pandya 3/3) lost to India 51 for no loss in 6.1 ovs (Gill 27 n.o, Kishan 23 n.o).