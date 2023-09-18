Home Sport Cricket

'Men in Blue' are determined to win World Cup for fans, says Virat Kohli

Kohli is now eager to end their 12-year-long wait for the title, having missed out on winning the 2015 and 2019 editions in Australia-New Zealand and England, respectively.

Published: 18th September 2023 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli holds his bat before the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli says he and his teammates are ready to give their best in the upcoming ODI World Cup at home to make the dreams of Indian fans come true once again.

The Men in Blue won the World Cup twice, with their last success coming in 2011 when the competition was jointly hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. But Kohli is now eager to end their 12-year-long wait for the title, having missed out on winning the 2015 and 2019 editions in Australia-New Zealand and England, respectively.

"The passion and unwavering support of our fans is what fuels our determination to win the World Cup," Kohli told Star Sports.

"The memories of past World Cup victories, especially the iconic 2011 win, are etched in our hearts, and we want to create new memories for our fans," said India's ace batter.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible campaign, which perfectly captures the emotions of our fans, and we're ready to give it our all to make their dreams come true," he added.

Kohli's thoughts were echoed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"As a cricketer, there's nothing more motivating than knowing that millions of fans are standing behind you, cheering for your success," Jadeja said.

"This campaign reflects the deep passion and obsession of our fans to see Team India win. It's a journey we're embarking on together with the entire nation, and we're determined to make our fans proud with our performances on the field," he added.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

