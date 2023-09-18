Home Sport Cricket

Siraj forces Sri Lanka to submission

50-over game turns into 50-run affair for India as they win their eighth Asia Cup title.

Published: 18th September 2023

Mohammed Siraj poses with the trophy after India won the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Photo | PTI)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

COLOMBO:  It was quite an unusual sight — for the first time in the tournament, the R Premadasa Stadium was packed for the Asia Cup final on Sunday between co-hosts Sri Lanka and India. As the drama started unfolding in the middle, there was another unusual sight — the scoreboard. The wicket section was rotating faster than the runs and by the time the heavens opened up again later in the evening, the match was already over; in less than three hours. The 50-over match turned into a 50-run affair after Mohammed Siraj’s inspired spell skittled Sri Lanka out to give India a modest 51-run target. Almost as if Rohit Sharma & Co did not want to go into another reserve day after a delayed start. 

In a span of 24 balls, Siraj blew away the Sri Lankan batting. The pacer started with a maiden over and followed it up with four wickets off his next six balls reducing Sri Lanka to 12/5. He ran through the top-order and claimed his first ODI fifer (6/21) in the fifth over as the co-hosts were bundled out in 15.2 overs. India openers did the rest, chasing down the target in just 6.1 overs. 

With the ODI World Cup on horizon, India couldn’t have asked for a better end to this event — winning Asia Cup after five years.

India's trophy drought ended
After five years, the Men in Blue won their first multi-team tournament, putting an end to the long wait. It should give them a morale boost ahead of all-important World Cup

