Dhumal & Dalmiya re-elected to IPL GC

Published: 26th September 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Current IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal and former CAB president Avishek Dalmiya have been re-elected to the Indian Premier League governing council at the BCCI Annual General Body meeting that was held in Goa on Monday. Dhumal, the former BCCI treasurer, and Dalmiya — both of whom were a part of the IPL governing council — were re-elected for the posts with no nominations filed against them. 

Meanwhile, former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has resigned from the position of representative of the Indian Cricketers’ Association in the Apex Council. The ICA is expected to conduct its election soon to fill the position. During the general body meeting, the state associations were informed of the profit they made in the previous financial year and the budget for the coming year.

However, there was no major decision taken regarding the senior men’s selection panel  — there are two selectors from the West Zone, chairman Ajit Agarkar and Salil Ankola — and likewise, there is no update on appointing the head coach for the women’s team.  The BCCI had invited applications for the head coach of the women’s team in April and in August, the board had invited applications for bowling and fielding coaches. The women’s team won the Asiad gold under interim head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

