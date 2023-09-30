Home Sport Cricket

Women's Premiere League: Royal Challengers Bangalore rope in Luke Williams as head coach

The 43-year-old Williams coached the Adelaide Strikers to win the Women's Big Bash League 2022-23.

Published: 30th September 2023

By PTI

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday announced the appointment of Australia's Luke Williams as their head coach for the second edition of the Women's Premier League.

RCB had parted ways with Ben Sawyer after the team finished last in the five-team inaugural edition this year in March, managing just two wins in eight matches.

"I look forward to working with a group that will host a number of the most exciting players in Indian and world cricket, as we look to bring a bold and exciting style of play and success to our huge and passionate fan base," Williams said in a statement.

They also had reached the final on the previous two occasions.

As their assistant coach, Williams played a vital role in the Southern Brave side winning The Hundred women's competition this year.

Williams was also associated with the South Australian Scorpions team in the fifty overs' Women's National Cricket League.

They ended as runners-up on two occasions.

Additionally, he was the head coach of the Australia A team during their England tour earlier this year.

