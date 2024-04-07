Super Kings seek turn of tide at home against Knights

CHENNAI: Another high octane clash is on the cards as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Defending champions Chennai are coming into the game after suffering back-to-back defeats while KKR are unbeaten in the tournament.

CSK, in the last game against Hyderabad, were outplayed in all the departments. First, they did not put enough runs on the board, then they had a bad power play with the ball. What did not help their cause is the absence of Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana.

However, the good news for them is Rahman, who had headed to Bangladesh to sort out some visa issues, is expected to land in Chennai on Sunday night and will be available for selection on Monday. Pathirana, meanwhile, is still being assessed. "Obviously, it's a long tournament and we wanted to be conservative about our decision making around him.

So whether he'll play the next game (KKR) or not will be determined by the physios. He's not overly concerned. It's more a case of it's a long tournament," said Eric Simons, bowling consultant of CSK on Sunday.

The bigger concern, meanwhile, would be the way CSK batted in the powerplay in their last two games.

Head coach Stephen Fleming admitted as much after the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. "The first five or six overs were the best to bat, and the aggressive way in which they played showed that. So, being able to get a wicket first over and maybe shut down the second, it could have been a competitive score, but maybe 15 short," he explained.