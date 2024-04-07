Super Kings seek turn of tide at home against Knights

CHENNAI: Another high octane clash is on the cards as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Defending champions Chennai are coming into the game after suffering back-to-back defeats while KKR are unbeaten in the tournament.
CSK, in the last game against Hyderabad, were outplayed in all the departments. First, they did not put enough runs on the board, then they had a bad power play with the ball. What did not help their cause is the absence of Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana.
However, the good news for them is Rahman, who had headed to Bangladesh to sort out some visa issues, is expected to land in Chennai on Sunday night and will be available for selection on Monday. Pathirana, meanwhile, is still being assessed. "Obviously, it's a long tournament and we wanted to be conservative about our decision making around him.
So whether he'll play the next game (KKR) or not will be determined by the physios. He's not overly concerned. It's more a case of it's a long tournament," said Eric Simons, bowling consultant of CSK on Sunday.
The bigger concern, meanwhile, would be the way CSK batted in the powerplay in their last two games.
Head coach Stephen Fleming admitted as much after the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. "The first five or six overs were the best to bat, and the aggressive way in which they played showed that. So, being able to get a wicket first over and maybe shut down the second, it could have been a competitive score, but maybe 15 short," he explained.
Therefore, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra will have to up their game in the powerplay. Gaikwad is striking at 118.91, and the team will need a lot more from him. CSK's leading run-scorer Shivam Dube, who has tallied 148 runs, has an impressive strike rate of 160.86. So if Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali get into the groove, CSK can post a good total.
Their bowling attack is likely to be the same as the last match. Shardul Thakur could be drafted into the playing XI in place of Mukesh Choudhary, but the likes of Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Moeen, Ravindra Jadeja will have their task cut out to contain Sunil Narine and Co.
KKR, along with Rajasthan Royals, remain unbeaten in the tournament. They have played as a unit and have excelled in all the departments. But CSK is a different team when they play at home. This should be a cause of concern for Shreyas Iyer and Co. "Well, I think we like to believe so (have the bowling to contain CSK).
I think every team in this competition, if you ask them this question, they're going to say they have the best attack and we believe the same. I feel every cricketer or every player who's part of this IPL ecosystem is a cricketer who accomplished something in their career and has the skill and potential. So I feel our team definitely has the potential. I think on any given day, against any opposition, whether that be CSK or anyone, I think it is about how you can realise that potential. So I think we have an experienced attack," said Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach of KKR.