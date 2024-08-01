Washington happy to bowl in tough situations

CHENNAI: After a Player of the Series performance in Zimbabwe, off-spinning all-rounder was once again at the forefront for India as the Men in Blue clean swept Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series on Tuesday.

Having been in and out of the side for various reasons, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder has yet to seal permanent place in the playing XI. However, the last few weeks have been fruitful for Washington. A clinical performance with the ball in Zimbabwe was followed by an all-round show in the low-scoring thriller against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The left-hander, first, played a crucial role with the bat before taking two wickets each in the second innings and Super Over, helping India get across the line. Speaking after the match, Washington said he had no idea he was going to bowl in the Super Over.

“Honestly I had no idea that I was going to bowl but after the batsmen walked out to bat, Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) just turned behind (to look) and he said ‘Washy you are on’,” he said, before adding, “I was very happy to be honest when captain wants you to bowl in tough situations, especially in Super Over, I thought it was a great opportunity for me to step up and win the game for my country and thank God things went well.”

India will play the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday which will see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.