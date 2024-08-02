First ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to start fresh against Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: India might have swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in the shortest format, but come Friday, they will have to start fresh with the senior pros, including captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, back in the mix. For the skipper, and the newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, a new partnership begins as it will be the first time they work together in their respective roles for the Indian team.

Rohit, however, isn't worried as much as he explained what lies ahead on the eve of the first ODI. "I have known Gambhir for a very long time and we have played a little bit of cricket together. He has a very clear mind and knows what he wants from the team," he said, before adding, "Basically, our chats have centred around what the team needs, what are our shortcomings, where have we done well etc. It was a discussion on how to take the team forward. But we don't want to plan too far ahead. We are here for three games, and the idea is to take something back from these three games, and learn how we want to play and what we want to achieve in ODI cricket."