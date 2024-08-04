Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs in second ODI

COLOMBO: Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay led the way with excellent figures of 6/33 as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs in the second ODI here on Sunday.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma made 64 in 44 balls while Axar Patel struck 44 in as many deliveries.

India were all out for 208 in 42.2 overs.

Earlier, a formidable bowling performance from India saw Sri Lanka ending up at 240 for nine.

Avishka Fernando (40 off 62 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (40 off 44 balls) were the top scorers for them, while Washington Sundar (3/30) nailed it for the tourists.

Dunith Wellalage (39 off 35 balls) and Mendis attempted to accelerate in the final 10 overs as Lanka added some more runs to the total.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 240/9 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 40, Kamindu Mendis 40; Washington Sundar 3/30) India: 208 all out in 42.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 64, Axar Patel 44; Jeffrey Vandersay 6/33).