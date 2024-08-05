Another middle-order muddle cost India as Sri Lanka take lead

CHENNAI: At the halfway mark, it seemed like a blessing in disguise. India were 152/6 after 25 overs in the chase of 241 against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

And out in in the middle were Axar Patel and Washington Sundar — the two all-rounders who had been forever in waiting to get a long rope. Axar, who made his ODI debut a decade ago in 2014, had been Ravindra Jadeja's understudy. Almost like a filler when India had to rest him or the Saurashtra star was injured.

But then again, sport is like that, especially cricket in India. Chances don't come easy, even more so when you ply the same trade as someone like Jadeja. In the shortest format Axar was getting his chances every now and then, but he was the ready backup otherwise.

It was only in the recent T20 World Cup, India utilised Axar as he was supposed to, and perhaps, more than they did Jadeja. He was promoted with the bat and Axar delivered. He was handed the ball and Axar delivered. If Rohit Sharma was setting the tone up front with Jasprit Bumrah plugging the hole with the ball, Axar was the constant in the middle.

On the other hand, there is Washington. Another understudy, this time of R Ashwin, who has been in and out of the team for various reasons, including. So much that when the big tournament comes he would not have the number of games and eventually miss out. He too is slowly becoming a regular post the T20 WC triumph. The off-spinning all-rounder was the player of the series in Zimbabwe and had been continuing the good form with the ball in Sri Lanka. He even played a crucial role with the bat in the third T20I.