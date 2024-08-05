Another middle-order muddle cost India as Sri Lanka take lead

CHENNAI: At the halfway mark, it seemed like a blessing in disguise. India were 152/6 after 25 overs in the chase of 241 against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
And out in in the middle were Axar Patel and Washington Sundar — the two all-rounders who had been forever in waiting to get a long rope. Axar, who made his ODI debut a decade ago in 2014, had been Ravindra Jadeja's understudy. Almost like a filler when India had to rest him or the Saurashtra star was injured.
But then again, sport is like that, especially cricket in India. Chances don't come easy, even more so when you ply the same trade as someone like Jadeja. In the shortest format Axar was getting his chances every now and then, but he was the ready backup otherwise.
It was only in the recent T20 World Cup, India utilised Axar as he was supposed to, and perhaps, more than they did Jadeja. He was promoted with the bat and Axar delivered. He was handed the ball and Axar delivered. If Rohit Sharma was setting the tone up front with Jasprit Bumrah plugging the hole with the ball, Axar was the constant in the middle.
On the other hand, there is Washington. Another understudy, this time of R Ashwin, who has been in and out of the team for various reasons, including. So much that when the big tournament comes he would not have the number of games and eventually miss out. He too is slowly becoming a regular post the T20 WC triumph. The off-spinning all-rounder was the player of the series in Zimbabwe and had been continuing the good form with the ball in Sri Lanka. He even played a crucial role with the bat in the third T20I.
In the ODIs, especially with Jadeja still around, this series was a chance to show some mettle for both the all-rounders, especially with the bat. Axar's 33 did play a part in India tying the first ODI. And if Washington was promoted to four on Friday, on Sunday, it was Axar's turn to come in at No 5. And he was not going to let it go easy. He walked in during the 18th over, and played sensibly. He didn't take any unwarranted risk, but went after Charith Asalanka.
Even after Washington joined him, Axar took the lead, allowing the former to settle in. He picked up crucial boundaries off Akila Dananjaya, including a six down the ground. But a slight lapse in concentration against Asalanka caught him off guard. He tried to punch a back of length delivery only to hand a return catch. Another compact innings — a run-a-ball 44 — but it was not enough. Washington, who was struggling to find his rhythm, was trapped on the pads by Asalanka, and it was all but over for India.
Another sub-par total chase on a slow surface bungled. A 32-run defeat to hand Sri Lanka an unassailable 0-1 lead. While the result will hurt everyone, it would perhaps sting a little bit more for the two all-rounders. For, it was their chance to show everyone knows what they are capable of — holding their nerves and taking India across the line. That being said, they should be allowed to make mistakes, and learn from them.
They should continue to be a part of the playing XI, for only then they can grow. And come the third ODI, they will be expected to do the same.
Brief scores: SL 240/9 in 50 ovs (Fernando 40, Mendis 40; Washington 3/30) bt India 208 all out in 42.2 ovs (Rohit 64, Axar 44; Vandersay 6/33).