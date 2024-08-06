McGrath anticipates unique challenge for India in upcoming five-test series in Australia

CHENNAI: Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath who is in the city and, along with M Senthilnathan, will be training budding fast bowlers at the MRF Pace Foundation is pleased with the fact that India will play a five-Test series Down Under later this year. He insists that Australia will be keen to win the series this time around. He adds that India have the experience of performing well in Australia in the last couple of occasions, but since it is a five-Test series things may be different this time around.

"India have won the last two series. So it's now up to Australia now (turn to win). It used to be a place India would come to and Australia would dominate. Similar to when Australia came here, India would dominate. But I think India backed themselves. They found a way, and they've done well in the last few series. So yeah, I think it's good to see five tests, especially when everything's focused around T20 cricket these days," said McGrath who is in Chennai for his periodical coaching stint.

The wickets in Australia will definitely be conducive for fast bowling and with the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc would want to make the most of it. "I think the home team always has an advantage because they know the conditions so well. But you know India is not short on experience. They've won the last two series against Australia in their own conditions, against a team that's very similar to the one they'll be facing.

So yeah, there's experience in the Indian team involved in those conditions before. But you know a five Test series is a little different. Then you have to sort of get through that, the workload, everything. So, yeah, it's going to be a good series. I think Australia will be keen to come out and play well, start well, because this is a series they should win, and they want to win, especially after losing the last two," he said.