New Zealand pick 5 spin options for Tests against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka

AUCKLAND: New Zealand on Monday named a strong squad, which includes five spin bowling options, for next month's one-off Test against Afghanistan and the ensuing two-match rubber against Sri Lanka.

While the one-off Test against Afghanistan will be played in Greater Noida, India, from September 9-13, the Black Caps will fly to Sri Lanka for the two ICC World Test Championship matches, starting September 18 and 26, respectively.

Veteran pacer Tim Southee will lead the side which includes the likes of Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, while Tom Latham continues to be the vice-captain.

However, head coach Gary Stead hinted that if conditions call for a different balance, the skipper too may have to sit out for a game or two.

"Test tours to the sub-continent can ask some really tough questions of pace bowlers due to the nature of the pitches and the heat and humidity," Stead said.

"While we're going over with an open mind around conditions, there is an understanding that all our bowling options may be needed across the different Tests.

"Tim and I have discussed this, and the need during these overseas tours to balance the work-loads of the pace bowlers, including himself, to ensure the team is best served, he added.