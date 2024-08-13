R Ashwin embraces fearlessness over safety in life, cricket

During the COVID-19 crisis, a period marked by widespread fear of loss, Ashwin recalibrated his approach to life. It was then that he launched his YouTube channel, which now boasts over 1.5 million subscribers, and began sharing his articulate views on cricket and its laws. "The time that I have is pretty limited. I do plan, but for me, it's about living life. I felt cricket took away a lot of my time since 2010 (his India debut), but COVID gave me a chance to take a break and assess where I was," he recalls.

The pandemic-induced break gave Ashwin "wings" to express himself more freely, expanding his creative horizons. "It has given me wings over the last four years to be able to express myself, expand my creativity zones, and so on and so forth," he says, referencing his emergence as a rare outspoken voice in Indian cricket.

For Ashwin, it all comes down to being fearless and seeing the fun side of risks—something he learned during a visit to a casino in 2009. "If you go to the casino thinking of how much money you will make, you will pretty much end up without a rupee. But when you go with the intention of having fun and wanting to lose the money that you have, you always go back a much richer person. It was actually a big learning experience," he explains.

Ashwin draws life lessons from various sources, whether movies, web series, or books. Speaking of books, he acknowledges the risk involved in sharing one's story with the world, including the potential to hurt others. "I think hurting someone is an immensely painful journey. But if tomorrow I do write about hurtful instances of mine, it's because people who are on the other side will have hurt me. They are obviously gonna feel bad about it, because nobody intentionally hurts you," he says, underscoring his belief in the inherent goodness of individuals.

He prefers to view painful episodes as necessary life lessons, vital for personal growth. One such instance, detailed in his book, occurred during his time with Chennai Super Kings when a team official refused to provide him with a good IPL ticket in 2010, despite his significant contributions to the team's success that season. "Look, people who give you an opportunity to learn harsh lessons in life are Gurus in my book. I didn't want to confront the guy. But for me, it is an incident; it happened, and it fueled the fire in me. I wanted to become a better person. I wanted to become a better cricketer. I am thankful for the person who did that to me because I think in some way or the other, he fueled my desire to do well," he says.

That incident also taught Ashwin an important lesson about the world: it's not always fair. "See, a lot of people come to me and say, 'What goes around comes around. The world is a very fair place.' It's not. It can be very unfair to a lot of people. When you win, somebody else loses," he points out, his clarity of thought shining through once again—much like his eyes when they light up at the first sign of a batter's vulnerability.