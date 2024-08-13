R Ashwin embraces fearlessness over safety in life, cricket

NEW DELHI: Engineer, cricketer, popular YouTuber, and now author—Ravichandran Ashwin embodies the art of parallel processing, seamlessly juggling multiple roles. The 37-year-old off-spinner, renowned for his sharp mind and candid views, has embraced a philosophy that transcends both life and cricket: he would rather fail than play it safe.
Ashwin, who has taken 516 Test wickets, is currently basking in the critical success of his book, "I Have The Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story," co-authored by Sidharth Monga and published by Penguin Random House. The book chronicles his life up until 2011 and offers a glimpse into the mind of a man who enjoys probability analysis as much as decoding a difficult batter.
"I am living my life, that's it. I am not thinking about accomplishing 'A,' 'B,' or 'C' (targets). I am staying in the moment. I am a creative person in general, and if I feel I want to do something, I will go ahead and do it. Whether it's right or wrong is something that I will assimilate later," Ashwin told PTI in an exclusive interview.
He wasn't always this fearless, though. As a child, Ashwin had an insecure side, but over time, he realized that these fears were paralyzing him. Once he dealt with them, he became more unflappable—a quality that has been evident in his growth as a cricketer. From bowling carrom balls on Chennai's streets as a kid to becoming India's premier spinner, Ashwin's journey has been marked by resilience. He has taken criticism on the chin, responding with a bagful of wickets, refusing to let "outside noise" disturb the equilibrium of his mind.
"I'm not insecure at all. I would rather fail in life than be absolutely safe. That's my character. I don't have the common insecurities that people have," he asserts, with the same clarity he uses to decode complex cricket laws on social media—a platform where his views quickly become viral trends.
Breaking away from childhood insecurities, Ashwin says, gave him insight into exploiting others' insecurities—a skill that he applies both in cricket and life. "Breaking away from my insecurity gave me a great insight into how I can exploit somebody else's insecurity. And that's how I see cricket or life in general," he explained, perhaps revealing the secret behind his understated aggression on the field.
During the COVID-19 crisis, a period marked by widespread fear of loss, Ashwin recalibrated his approach to life. It was then that he launched his YouTube channel, which now boasts over 1.5 million subscribers, and began sharing his articulate views on cricket and its laws. "The time that I have is pretty limited. I do plan, but for me, it's about living life. I felt cricket took away a lot of my time since 2010 (his India debut), but COVID gave me a chance to take a break and assess where I was," he recalls.
The pandemic-induced break gave Ashwin "wings" to express himself more freely, expanding his creative horizons. "It has given me wings over the last four years to be able to express myself, expand my creativity zones, and so on and so forth," he says, referencing his emergence as a rare outspoken voice in Indian cricket.
For Ashwin, it all comes down to being fearless and seeing the fun side of risks—something he learned during a visit to a casino in 2009. "If you go to the casino thinking of how much money you will make, you will pretty much end up without a rupee. But when you go with the intention of having fun and wanting to lose the money that you have, you always go back a much richer person. It was actually a big learning experience," he explains.
Ashwin draws life lessons from various sources, whether movies, web series, or books. Speaking of books, he acknowledges the risk involved in sharing one's story with the world, including the potential to hurt others. "I think hurting someone is an immensely painful journey. But if tomorrow I do write about hurtful instances of mine, it's because people who are on the other side will have hurt me. They are obviously gonna feel bad about it, because nobody intentionally hurts you," he says, underscoring his belief in the inherent goodness of individuals.
He prefers to view painful episodes as necessary life lessons, vital for personal growth. One such instance, detailed in his book, occurred during his time with Chennai Super Kings when a team official refused to provide him with a good IPL ticket in 2010, despite his significant contributions to the team's success that season. "Look, people who give you an opportunity to learn harsh lessons in life are Gurus in my book. I didn't want to confront the guy. But for me, it is an incident; it happened, and it fueled the fire in me. I wanted to become a better person. I wanted to become a better cricketer. I am thankful for the person who did that to me because I think in some way or the other, he fueled my desire to do well," he says.
That incident also taught Ashwin an important lesson about the world: it's not always fair. "See, a lot of people come to me and say, 'What goes around comes around. The world is a very fair place.' It's not. It can be very unfair to a lot of people. When you win, somebody else loses," he points out, his clarity of thought shining through once again—much like his eyes when they light up at the first sign of a batter's vulnerability.