Buchi Babu: Mumbai made to follow on

CHENNAI: Lakshay Sangwan’s 3/30 came in handy for Haryana to bag a lead of 174 runs over Mumbai on the third day of the Take Sports All-India Buchi Babu Invitation cricket tournament organized by TNCA held at Coimbatore. Following on Mumbai were 83/2 in 46 overs at stumps.

Earlier, having dismissed Haryana for 419, Mumbai were 133/4 at the start of play on Saturday. However, things went downhill soon enough. Skipper Sarfaraz Khan fell for 37 runs from 95 balls to Aman Kumar, and Himanshu Singh fell shortly after. It triggered a collapse with Suryansh Shedge taking the long walk back to the dressing room. Mumbai were 177/7 but that is when Prasad Pawar and Atharwa Ankolekar stitched a partnership to take them past the 200-run mark. Ankolekar remained not out with a 50-ball 38, but Mumbai eventually fell for 245.

In the second innings, they lost both the openers early with Amit Rana accounting for the two wickets. However, Musheer Khan and Siddhesh Lad put their foot down to grind it out. Musheer, in fact, batted for 117 balls to score 37 runs and remained not out at stumps.

Brief scores

At Tirunelveli: Madhya Pradesh 225 & 238 in 63.3 ovs (Aniket Verma 110, Madhav Tiwari 31, Manishi 3/77) vs Jharkhand 289 in 88.4 ovs (Vikash Vishal 38, Sharandeep Singh 33, Aditya Singh 33, Ishan Kishan 114, Parush Mandal 5/42, Akash Rajawat 3/82) and 37/1 in 15 ovs; At Salem: Indian Railways 570 & 135/5 decl in 23 ovs (Shivam Chaudhary 49) vs Gujarat 227 in 70.3 ovs (Manan Hingrajia 65, Het Patel 43, Jaymeet Patel 35, Purnank Tyagi 3/25) and 91/4 in 31 ovs (Manan Hingrajia 34 batting, Raj Chaudhary 3/30); At Coimbatore: Haryana 419 vs Mumbai 245 in 92 ovs (Akhil Herwadkar 55, Musheer Khan 32, Sarfaraz Khan 37, Prasad Pawar 31, Atharva Ankolekar 38 n.o., Lakshay Sangwan 3/30) and 83/2 in 46 ovs (Musheer Khan 37 batting, Amit Rana 2/13); At Dindigul: Chhattisgarh 278 & 46/2 in 14 ovs vs Jammu & Kashmir 587/9 decl in 156 ovs (Shubham Khajuria 202, Abdul Samad 58, Paras Dogra 73, Sahil Lotra 107, Utkarsh Tiwari 4/186).