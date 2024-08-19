For his efforts, Ishan Kishan was named the Player of the Match
For his efforts, Ishan Kishan was named the Player of the Match
Cricket

Captain Kishan to the rescue for Jharkhand

Starting the day with 37/1 in 15 overs, Jharkhand quickly got into trouble.

CHENNAI: Skipper Ishan Kishan, once again, came to the fore for Jharkhand, helping the team beat Madhya Pradesh in the Buchi Babu invitational tournament in Tirunelveli.

Starting the day with 37/1 in 15 overs, Jharkhand quickly got into trouble. They first lost Sharandeep Singh and Shikar Mohan followed. With Aditya Singh getting out to Adheer Pratap Singh, they were struggling at 101/4. That is when Kishan walked in to bat.

Even as he was settling in, Kumar Suraj fell and that triggered a collapse. From 134/4 they went to 135/6 first, and then to 162/8. In all this, Kishan held fort while continuing to play his natural game. He remained not out till the end with a 58-ball 41.

Brief scores: At Tirunelveli: Madhya Pradesh 225 & 238 lost to Jharkhand 289 & 175/8 in 54.4 ovs. At Salem: Indian Railways 570 & 138 for five decl bt Gujarat 227 &  342 in 105.3 ovs.

At Coimbatore: Haryana 419 & 105/6 in 22 ovs (Ankit Kumar 31, Musheer Khan 3/34) drew with Mumbai 245 & 321 in 112.3 ovs (Suryansh Shedge 66, Amit Rana 3/71). At Dindigul: Chhattisgarh 278 & 276/2 in 72 ovs (Anuj Tiwari 85 n.o., Prateek Yadav 148 n.o.) drew with Jammu & Kashmir 587/9 decl.

Ishan Kishan

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com