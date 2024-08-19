Captain Kishan to the rescue for Jharkhand

CHENNAI: Skipper Ishan Kishan, once again, came to the fore for Jharkhand, helping the team beat Madhya Pradesh in the Buchi Babu invitational tournament in Tirunelveli.

Starting the day with 37/1 in 15 overs, Jharkhand quickly got into trouble. They first lost Sharandeep Singh and Shikar Mohan followed. With Aditya Singh getting out to Adheer Pratap Singh, they were struggling at 101/4. That is when Kishan walked in to bat.

Even as he was settling in, Kumar Suraj fell and that triggered a collapse. From 134/4 they went to 135/6 first, and then to 162/8. In all this, Kishan held fort while continuing to play his natural game. He remained not out till the end with a 58-ball 41.

Brief scores: At Tirunelveli: Madhya Pradesh 225 & 238 lost to Jharkhand 289 & 175/8 in 54.4 ovs. At Salem: Indian Railways 570 & 138 for five decl bt Gujarat 227 & 342 in 105.3 ovs.

At Coimbatore: Haryana 419 & 105/6 in 22 ovs (Ankit Kumar 31, Musheer Khan 3/34) drew with Mumbai 245 & 321 in 112.3 ovs (Suryansh Shedge 66, Amit Rana 3/71). At Dindigul: Chhattisgarh 278 & 276/2 in 72 ovs (Anuj Tiwari 85 n.o., Prateek Yadav 148 n.o.) drew with Jammu & Kashmir 587/9 decl.