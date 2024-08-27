Focus on Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer as Mumbai face TNCA XI

CHENNAI: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and batter Shreyas Iyer will be at the centre of attention as Mumbai get ready to play TNCA XI in Buchi Babu invitational tournament in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The two Mumbai stars are in a tricky place in terms of where they stand in the longest format. Yadav hasn’t played a Test in more than year and wants to make a case for himself while Iyer was dropped midway during the India-England series earlier this year.

Since then, Iyer was also not given a central contract with the BCCI and made a comeback in the ODI format in Sri Lanka. This game, however, will grab the eyeballs for not just Yadav and Iyer as the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, R Sai Kishore, B Indrajith will also be in action.

Teams: TNCA XI: R Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (vc), Mokit RS Hariharan, G Ajitesh, Indrajith Baba, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S Lokeshwar (wk), SR Athish (wk), R Sonu Yadav, P Vidyuth, S Lakshya Jain, S Ajith Ram, G Govinth, CV Achyuth, H Trilok Nag & V Yudheeswaran. Mumbai: Sarfaraz Khan (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Akhil Herwadkar, Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Vedant Murkar, Siddhanth Addhatrao, Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Roystan Dias, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza & Junaid Khan.