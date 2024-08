Impact Player rule gives a little more value for strategy and makes the game fairer: Ashwin

NEW DELHI: Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that the IPL's 'Impact Player' rule has made the game fairer and added "value for strategy" in the event.

Senior India players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been critical of the rule as they feel it holds back development of Indian all-rounders and upsets the balance between bat and ball.

However, Ashwin feels the rule, introduced in the 2023 season which allows all IPL teams to substitute a player -- batter or bowler -- during their respective innings as per the demands of the match, makes the game fairer.

"Why I think the Impact Player rule is not so bad is because it gives a little more value for strategy," 'ESPNCricinfo' quoted Ashwin as saying on former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth's YouTube show, which is in Tamil.

"The other side of that argument is it doesn't encourage all-rounders. But no one is stopping them. In this generation, they don't do it (batters bowling and vice-versa).

"It's not like they're discouraged because of the Impact Player rule. Look at Venkatesh Iyer, he's currently rocking for Lancashire. There's an opportunity for innovation and it makes the game fairer," Ashwin added.

The 37-year-old backed his stance by citing the Qualifier 2 match in which Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced opener Travis Head with spinner Shahbaz Ahmed against Rajasthan Royals at this year's IPL.

Ahmed went on to become the player of the match, claiming three wickets including Ashwin's.