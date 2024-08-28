No surprises as India announce women's T20 World Cup squad

CHENNAI: "Domestic players can use WPL to earn India call-up for T20 World Cup," India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said before the start of the second season of the Women's Premier League earlier this year. At that time, with the captain and coach, Amol Muzumdar, who was just two series old, trying to forge a bond, these call-ups felt like an ambitious task.

A few days after Kaur's remarks, while commentating on the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, Muzumdar echoed the sentiments saying "I would want another pool of 20-25 players to create a bench strength for the Indian team." If you look at the squad announced for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Dubai, one can trace the importance given to the performances in the league.

Take for example the inclusion of right-arm pacer Arundhati Reddy. While she was part of the World Cup squad in the 2020 edition in Australia, she only played two matches in the entire tournament as India continued to prefer one pacer (Shikha Pandey) and four spinners right till the final.

Reddy did get the opportunity in two series after a long COVID-19 break, however she fell off the radar after that. Cut to the inaugural WPL season in 2023, where the pacer was part of the runners-up, Delhi Capitals. In the second season (2024), despite bowling alongside South African great Marizanne Kapp and Pandey, Reddy made her mark with seven wickets as the Capitals made it to the second consecutive final. That is something India needed at the international level, where a player can add depth to the already existing lineup.