Mumbai in spot of bother vs TNCA XI

CHENNAI: TNCA XI spinners S Ajith Ram (2/29), S Lakshay Jain (3/30) and Sai Kishore (3/30) bowled in tandem to pick up eight wickets among themselves to reduce Mumbai to 141 for 8 in 59.1 overs at stumps on the second day of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation tournament.

Ajith Ram accounted for the prize wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for 30 runs off 38 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer who batted at number three also failed as he fell to the guile of left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore. Earlier, TNCA XI made 379 with S Ajith Ram coming at No 10 scoring 53 runs.

Brief scores: At Tirunelveli: Madhya Pradesh 207 vs Hyderabad 439/5 in 103 ovs (M Abhirath 211, Hima Teja 50); At Salem: Gujarat 371 in 109.4 ovs (Kshitij Patel 62, Jaymeet Patel 144, M Siddharth 6/76) and 6/2 in 4 ovs vs TNCA President’s XI 211 in 61.4 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 56, C Andre Siddarth 55 n.o, Siddharth Desai 6/61); At Coimbatore: TNCA XI 379 in 117.3 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 65, B Indrajith 61, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 82, S Ajith Ram 53, Himanshu Singh 5/81) vs Mumbai 141/8 in 59.1 ovs (Divyansh Saxena 61 batting, Suryakumar Yadav 30, R Sai Kishore 3/30, S Lakshay Jain 3/30, S Ajith Ram 2/29); At Dindigul: Baroda 327 in 106.4 ovs (Vishnu Solanki 52, Ninad Rathva 105, Gagandeep Singh 6/84) vs Chhattisgarh 214/2 in 66 ovs (Ayush Pandey 52,

Anuj Tiwari 84 batting, Amandeep Khare 63 batting).

FCI celebrates sports day

Food Corporation of India, on the occasion of National Sports Day 2024 (August 29), to commemorate the birth anniversay of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, celebrated by inviting sporting icons on Tuesday. Jacintha Lazarus, IAS, executive director South, Shiny Wilson, GM sports, former Indian basketball captain Jayshankar Menon and Asian powerlifting champ Vinayan attended the event.

Karthik bags national crown

Grandmaster Karthik Venkataraman of Andhra Pradesh won the 61st National chess championship, organised by the Haryana Chess Association at RPS International School, Gurgaon. Besides winning the title, he carried a glittering trophy and a cash prize of Rs 6 six lakhs.

Ganguly, who was leading throughout the tournament had to settle for the second place and content with Rs 5 lakhs. The other player IM Neelash Saha, with nine points, same as Karthik and Ganguly was placed third due to lower tie break. He got a prize money of `4 lakhs. Ganguly’s fourth consecutive draw with Himal Gussain cost him dearly.

Uppala secures IM norm

Sriram Adarsh Uppala from Telangana emerged as the champion of the 25th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament. Sriram won the title thanks to his unbeaten score of seven points after the ninth round. The tournament, hosted by the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association. Grandmaster N Srinath from Chennai presented the awards to the top performers.