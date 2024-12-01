Jay Shah takes over as new ICC chairman

DUBAI: The BCCI's outgoing secretary Jay Shah on Sunday took charge as the chairman of the International Cricket Council, becoming the fifth Indian to head the global body.

The 36-year-old Shah, who has been the BCCI secretary for the last five years, was the unanimous choice of ICC's Board of Directors and replaced New Zealand attorney Greg Barclay, who didn't wish to continue for a third consecutive term.

Before Shah, businessman late Jagmohan Dalmiya, politician Sharad Pawar, lawyer Shashank Manohar and industrialist N Srinivasan had all headed the world cricket body.

Shah, the son of India's Home Minister Amit Shah, will have his task cut out as the ICC needs to find an acceptable solution to implement the 'Hybrid Model' for the Champions Trophy originally scheduled in Pakistan.