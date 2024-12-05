Australia vs India: What lessons can Kaur and Co learn from loss?

CHENNAI: The moment India lost Jemimah Rodrigues for 23 batting first at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia, the air of uncertainty took over. Half of the side was already back to the dugout with 89 runs on the board.

Amongst the remaining batters, Richa Ghosh had not played an international fixture in this format since June. And a few of them including Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra and Titas Sadhu were playing for the national side against Australia for the first time in the format. Anyone would have seen what was coming. From 89/5, India slipped to 100 all out, their lowest score against the hosts in 12 years. Australia chased down the total with five wickets in hand and inside 17 overs.

There are two ways of looking at this result. One, in isolation, and the other, keeping in mind the bigger picture. If we look at the way India approached the game, it was bizarre. On the AB Field, where on the last few occasions, sides batting first were not able to put up a substantial total, India opted to bat after winning the toss.

Empirical evidence has suggested that India need their leadership duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to bat long and deep in the innings if they are to score a challenging total. While the vice-captain did start with two boundaries, she soon found herself in two minds while trying to play a cut shot off Megan Schutt. Stand-in wicketkeeper Beth Mooney completed an easy catch to dent India's hopes early.

Priya Punia, who replaced Shafali Verma at the top of the order could not do much. Naturally, when Kaur walked in, the approach became cautious. Harleen Deol did try to free her arms, but could not continue. Captain got out in a similar fashion many who have followed women's cricket have seen in the past when the ball hit her back pad. From there on, Rodrigues' resistance of 23 runs was never going to be enough.

Credit where it's due as Australian bowlers especially Schutt and Kim Garth hardly missed the mark, but India's approach, or lack of it, looked baffling. Out of the 34.2 overs they played, there were as many as 146 dot balls. Some of the shot selection was also questionable. "If we could have applied ourselves more with the bat, we would have scored more runs," said head coach Amol Muzumdar after the match and he was right in his assessment.