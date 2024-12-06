Advantage Australia: Starc steals show with pink ball

CHENNAI: It was the 18th over of the day at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Pat Cummins, having tried everything he could till then, was looking for a breakthrough. India, despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal on the very first delivery of the day-night Test to Mitchell Starc, had cruised to 61/1 with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill looking at home.

A desperate Cummins turned towards his most experienced campaigner in Nathan Lyon. Three balls in, Lyon floated on outside off in an attempt to make Rahul reach out. The Indian, stood firm on the crease in his backfoot, leaned forward with a big stride and pushed — not drove, not sliced or punched, but pushed — the ball through cover point, trying to get to the other end. It's something he and Gill had been doing well in till then to keep the scoreboard moving. The ball, however, found the gap and kept getting further away from the fielders before racing to the boundary.

While that shot was testament to Rahul's eloquent timing, it was also a proof of the lightning quick outfield that had value for shots on a pitch that did not have many demons like Perth. Both Gill and Rahul had shown that despite the seam movement of the pink ball. They were taking their chances, playing their shots while getting the quick singles. By the end of that Lyon over, India were 67/1 and looked set to bat for the rest of the day. Well, at least that's what it looked like.

In came Starc for his second spell as Cummins went back to the left-arm seamer in the very next over and the veteran rushed Rahul with extra bounce of a back-of-length delivery and Nathan McSweeney did the rest. Truth be told, it was not as tough a delivery as Rahul made it look, but that breakthrough was just the trigger Australia wanted. Virat Kohli came and Virat Kohli walked back in Starc's next over. It was a cut, copy, paste of Rahul's dismissal.