Advantage Australia: Starc steals show with pink ball

CHENNAI: It was the 18th over of the day at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Pat Cummins, having tried everything he could till then, was looking for a breakthrough. India, despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal on the very first delivery of the day-night Test to Mitchell Starc, had cruised to 61/1 with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill looking at home.
A desperate Cummins turned towards his most experienced campaigner in Nathan Lyon. Three balls in, Lyon floated on outside off in an attempt to make Rahul reach out. The Indian, stood firm on the crease in his backfoot, leaned forward with a big stride and pushed — not drove, not sliced or punched, but pushed — the ball through cover point, trying to get to the other end. It's something he and Gill had been doing well in till then to keep the scoreboard moving. The ball, however, found the gap and kept getting further away from the fielders before racing to the boundary.
While that shot was testament to Rahul's eloquent timing, it was also a proof of the lightning quick outfield that had value for shots on a pitch that did not have many demons like Perth. Both Gill and Rahul had shown that despite the seam movement of the pink ball. They were taking their chances, playing their shots while getting the quick singles. By the end of that Lyon over, India were 67/1 and looked set to bat for the rest of the day. Well, at least that's what it looked like.
In came Starc for his second spell as Cummins went back to the left-arm seamer in the very next over and the veteran rushed Rahul with extra bounce of a back-of-length delivery and Nathan McSweeney did the rest. Truth be told, it was not as tough a delivery as Rahul made it look, but that breakthrough was just the trigger Australia wanted. Virat Kohli came and Virat Kohli walked back in Starc's next over. It was a cut, copy, paste of Rahul's dismissal.
With Scott Boland trapping Shubman Gill on the pads shortly after, India went from 67/1 to 82/4 at lunch. It was a chance for captain Rohit Sharma to steady the ship with Rishabh Pant for company. He did see them through to lunch, but immediately after the break he got out in a similar fashion to Boland. Cummins removed Pant with a ball very similar to that of Kohli and Rahul. In fact, that was the theme — use the extra bounce and skiddy nature of pink ball to hurry the Indians and Australia did it well.
When it seemed like R Ashwin and Nitish K Reddy were counterattacking, Starc came back, again. This time, of course, he kept it full and took two wickets in the over to register his first fifer against India. Reddy's revival act came as a balm but in the end, it was Starc who led the Australians off the field with the pink cherry in hand — 6/48 in 14.1 overs. India 180 all out in 44.1 overs.
It might not have been the case of Starc running through like Bumrah did in Perth, but every time Australia needed something they turned to him. And he delivered. "I think Ash's dismissal was a very good example of why he's so effective with the pink ball. He (Starc) is somebody who presents a seam nicely, he's obviously used that other ball very well in setting up. But I thought Australia set us up nicely and when the ball swings back to a certain degree, a lesser degree, the batters can generally figure it out but when you're guessing on both sides it makes him far more effective and just the areas he bowled today were superb and obviously he takes a lot of confidence from the pink ball having done one in the past and he's probably the main exponent of swing bowling out of the two teams," India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate explained.
While Reddy's rescue gave India confidence that Jasprit Bumrah and Co could pull them back, McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne said not today. They took Australia to 86/1 at stumps, reiterating how it was the batting that let India down on day one in Adelaide.