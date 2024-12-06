Australia fight back with quick strikes after Gill-Rahul stand

ADELAIDE: Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc delivered two critical blows before tea as India squandered a promising start to reach 82 for four on the opening day of the pink-ball Test here on Friday.
Starc removed opener KL Rahul (37 off 64 balls) and Virat Kohli (7 off 8 balls) in quick succession, swinging the momentum in Australia’s favour. This came after a solid 69-run partnership between Rahul and Shubman Gill (31 off 51 balls) provided India with a steady foundation.
The situation worsened for India when Scott Boland trapped a well-set Gill plumb in front with a full delivery aimed at the stumps. In a dramatic turn of events, India lost three wickets for just 12 runs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played a memorable knock in his opening Test in Australia a couple of weeks ago, was dismissed for a golden duck. Starc produced a full delivery that swung back just enough to trap Jaiswal leg-before wicket.
Gill, making his return to the side after recovering from a thumb injury, looked in fine touch from the start. His innings included some exquisite off-drives and cover drives off Starc, who was guilty of bowling either too full or too short at times. Gill’s aggressive approach was complemented by Rahul, who took 21 balls to get off the mark but changed gears effectively.
“Four out of five boundaries from Gill’s bat came off Starc,” highlighting the young batter’s dominance over the experienced pacer.
Rahul could have been dismissed for a duck, but Boland overstepped on the first ball of his spell, negating an outside edge that carried to the wicketkeeper. Once settled, Rahul played some classic strokes, including a textbook cover drive off Boland.
India seemed on course for a productive first session before Starc intervened. The left-arm pacer dismissed Rahul and Kohli in successive overs with short deliveries that rose sharply, resulting in catches in the slip cordon. Gill was the last to fall before tea, missing an attempted flick off Boland to be adjudged leg-before.
Rohit Sharma, who had decided to drop down the order to accommodate Rahul at the top, was forced to take the field under challenging circumstances. At the break, he was batting on 1, alongside Rishabh Pant, who was on 4.
The day started on a dramatic note after India opted to bat on a greenish pitch.