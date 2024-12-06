Australia fight back with quick strikes after Gill-Rahul stand

ADELAIDE: Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc delivered two critical blows before tea as India squandered a promising start to reach 82 for four on the opening day of the pink-ball Test here on Friday.

Starc removed opener KL Rahul (37 off 64 balls) and Virat Kohli (7 off 8 balls) in quick succession, swinging the momentum in Australia’s favour. This came after a solid 69-run partnership between Rahul and Shubman Gill (31 off 51 balls) provided India with a steady foundation.

The situation worsened for India when Scott Boland trapped a well-set Gill plumb in front with a full delivery aimed at the stumps. In a dramatic turn of events, India lost three wickets for just 12 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played a memorable knock in his opening Test in Australia a couple of weeks ago, was dismissed for a golden duck. Starc produced a full delivery that swung back just enough to trap Jaiswal leg-before wicket.

Gill, making his return to the side after recovering from a thumb injury, looked in fine touch from the start. His innings included some exquisite off-drives and cover drives off Starc, who was guilty of bowling either too full or too short at times. Gill’s aggressive approach was complemented by Rahul, who took 21 balls to get off the mark but changed gears effectively.