Head, Labuschagne score fifties as Australia take 11-run lead at tea

ADELAIDE: Marnus Labuschagne finally regained form with a composed half-century before being overshadowed by Travis Head's flamboyance as Australia negotiated the Indian pacers to reach 191 for four at tea on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Head picked the gaps with ease on way to an unbeaten 53 off 67 balls to keep Australia ahead in the contest after India grabbed three wickets in the first session.

The hosts were ahead by 11 runs, having gone past India's first innings total of 180.

Labuschagne (64), whose place in the team was debated prior to this game owing to his prolonged lean run with the bat, registered his 26th half-century and then launched himself into a flurry of boundaries in what were worrying signs for India.

But promising all-rounder Nitish Reddy cut short Labuschagne's innings as the batter tried to guide him through gully only for Yashasvi Jaiswal to hold on to the catch.

Looking to fight their way back into the game after Australia's dominance on the opening day, India got an early breakthrough through who else but Jasprit Bumrah four overs into play.