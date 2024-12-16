India slip in rain after Aussies post 445 in third Test at Brisbane

BRISBANE: Just as Australia were getting in their huddle after the second rain break on Day Three at The Gabba, there was a huge gasp in the media centre. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was taking throw downs just before going into bat for the first time at this venue, had mistakenly hit one towards the Australian huddle.
The ball didn’t hit any player but the video person with Cricket Australia seemed to have taken the blow on the ankle. Usman Khawaja came out of the huddle to check his leg while Jaiswal apologised, first from where he stood, and then walking closer, checking if everything was okay. All through this, the videographer had a smile, taking it like a true sport.
That was perhaps the only moment that Indian contingent would afford a smile.
Seconds later, Jaiswal was in the middle, taking strike against Mitchell Starc. The first ball of the innings, as perfect as it could have been, was pitched full on off-stump line, with a slight swing away that Jaiswal had to play at it. He brought the bat down straight and the ball flew off the outside edge for four.
We were in for a brawl. Either India were going to get bundled out like they did on the first day of the series in Perth or put their head down and bat like they did in the second innings at Perth. Turns out, it was the first. On the second ball, Jaiswal would chip the full delivery on his pads to Mitchell Marsh in square leg. Shubhman Gill got three balls from Starc. One hit the inside half of bat, one was worked for a single and the third, after Gill waited an over at the other end, was a teaser outside off-stump. Gill chased and Marsh took a blinder in what was the second gully position. Starc was letting it rip and the fact that the pitch — which had been under the covers on and off due to rain — had a bit of uneven bounce. Indian batters didn't help their cause either. Virat Kohli. Every cricket watcher in world knows Kohli chases balls outside off-stump. So one has to assume Kohli knows too. He puts in the time in nets, looks as good as he can, the sound off his bat his music, but none of it matters when he gets on the field. What matters there is the discipline the batter shows, especially early in the innings.
One of the centurions from first innings, Steve Smith, who played a part in Australia getting to 445 had explained it after Say One. He said that on such a pitch that had bounce, the batters have to look out for themselves in the first 30 overs while having some luck going their way. Kohli knows his luck has run out for a while now. In recent years, there have been multiple occasions where the marginal calls have gone against him. So, all that was left was the discipline outside off-stump — which seemed to have deserted him for a while now as well, especially early on in his innings.
Brisbane, however, was significant on so many levels. On a day that saw as many as eight rain delays from the morning till Rohit Sharma walked out to bat, India needed their most experienced batter to just spend time in the middle. They needed Kohli to do what Smith did, at least for a session. That need, that belief, all went away after the first ball he faced.
Kohli, up against Starc, went for a drive to a full delivery while being in his stance. He got beaten, but that in essence, summed up the way things were going to go. Starc went short, pushing Kohli back and beating him again. He gets an inside edge, walks to other end and tackles Josh Hazlewood. Over the next few overs, he stayed in the middle despite his best efforts to not chase the ball outside off-stump and nick one.
On the first ball of eighth over, KL Rahul pulled Hazlewood so well that it should have raced to the ropes. But Starc put in a full length dive and kept it to a single. Kohli was back on strike. And Hazlewood floated it on the full and Kohli took the bait. Another long, disappointing walk back to the pavilion. Kohli three off 16 and India 22/3. While cricketing world celebrated Kohli’s century in Perth as what could be the beginning of his second coming in Australian conditions, it feels like a one-off moment right. It is not just that he isn’t scoring runs, but the pattern of dismissals clearly paints a disturbing picture. India went down to 48/4 when heavens opened up again at the fall of Rishabh Pant. India trail hosts by 397 runs.
Another day where the top-order let down Indian bowlers (read Jasprit Bumrah) when all they had to do was just stay on the field. While Rohit Sharma has joined Rahul in the middle, the only thing that could save India at Gabba at the moment is the forecast. Heavy showers expected on Day Four and Five and India would want to try and survive as long as they can. At moment, one cannot say for sure whether ‘as long as they can’ would be enough.