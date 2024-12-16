India slip in rain after Aussies post 445 in third Test at Brisbane

BRISBANE: Just as Australia were getting in their huddle after the second rain break on Day Three at The Gabba, there was a huge gasp in the media centre. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was taking throw downs just before going into bat for the first time at this venue, had mistakenly hit one towards the Australian huddle.

The ball didn’t hit any player but the video person with Cricket Australia seemed to have taken the blow on the ankle. Usman Khawaja came out of the huddle to check his leg while Jaiswal apologised, first from where he stood, and then walking closer, checking if everything was okay. All through this, the videographer had a smile, taking it like a true sport.

That was perhaps the only moment that Indian contingent would afford a smile.

Seconds later, Jaiswal was in the middle, taking strike against Mitchell Starc. The first ball of the innings, as perfect as it could have been, was pitched full on off-stump line, with a slight swing away that Jaiswal had to play at it. He brought the bat down straight and the ball flew off the outside edge for four.

We were in for a brawl. Either India were going to get bundled out like they did on the first day of the series in Perth or put their head down and bat like they did in the second innings at Perth. Turns out, it was the first. On the second ball, Jaiswal would chip the full delivery on his pads to Mitchell Marsh in square leg. Shubhman Gill got three balls from Starc. One hit the inside half of bat, one was worked for a single and the third, after Gill waited an over at the other end, was a teaser outside off-stump. Gill chased and Marsh took a blinder in what was the second gully position. Starc was letting it rip and the fact that the pitch — which had been under the covers on and off due to rain — had a bit of uneven bounce. Indian batters didn't help their cause either. Virat Kohli. Every cricket watcher in world knows Kohli chases balls outside off-stump. So one has to assume Kohli knows too. He puts in the time in nets, looks as good as he can, the sound off his bat his music, but none of it matters when he gets on the field. What matters there is the discipline the batter shows, especially early in the innings.