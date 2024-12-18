Spin legend Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

India’s leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, with immediate effect. The 38-year-old made the surprise decision amid the ongoing Test series against Australia in Brisbane.
"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.
"Obviously there are a lot of people to thank, but I would be failing in my duties if I didn't thank the BCCI and fellow teammates. Several of them. I want to name a few of them. All the coaches who have been part of the journey, most importantly Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya, Pujara, who have taken those splendid catches around the bat to give me the number of wickets I've managed to get over the years," Ashwin said.
"As a cricketer, I've just stopped it and I might go on to be involved with the game because this is a game that's given me everything. Thank you," he added.
"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.
On Day 5 of the third Test between India and Australia, as players waited for the wet weather to clear after the tea break, television cameras captured Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli sitting together, deep in conversation.
During the broadcast, Sunil Gavaskar, who was providing commentary for the official broadcasters, subtly suggested that Ashwin might be contemplating retirement from his illustrious Test career.
Since making his Test debut for India against the West Indies in Delhi on November 6, 2011, Ashwin has featured in 106 matches, claiming 537 wickets. He is second only to Anil Kumble, who took 619 wickets, as India's most successful bowler in the five-day format.
Across formats, Ashwin stands as India’s second-highest wicket-taker with 765 scalps, behind Anil Kumble’s 956, placing him 11th on the all-time list.
Ashwin's consistency shines through his 44 Test series, where he won the Player of the Series award 11 times, a record he shares with the best in the game. Beyond bowling, Ashwin contributed with the bat, scoring 3503 runs in 151 innings. His tally includes six centuries and 14 fifties, often playing pivotal roles in India’s Test victories.
Wishes poured in for the 38-year-old after he announced his decision to retire following the conclusion of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane.
"One of the greatest to have played our game. I have enjoyed our interactions and I can only wish you the very best in life. What you leave behind puts you among the best and there is a page in the Hall of Fame for you," said harsha bhogle on X.
Current India head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote about Ashwin's journey as a star player.
"The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother!
One of Ashwin's contemporaries Harbajan Singh also took to X to wish him on his career.
"Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a phenomenal cricket career. Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now."
Yuvraj SIngh welcomed his 2011 World Cup teammate to the 'other side'
"Well played Ash and congratulations on a legendary journey! From spinning webs around the best in the world to standing tall in tough situations, you’ve been a real asset to the team. Welcome to the other side!"
A GOAT retires! Well done on what's been an outstanding career. Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU," said Dinesh Karthik on X
Ashwin's former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and the last IPL team he played for, Rajasthan Royals also paid tribute to the spinner.