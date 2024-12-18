Spin legend Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

India’s leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, with immediate effect. The 38-year-old made the surprise decision amid the ongoing Test series against Australia in Brisbane.

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

"Obviously there are a lot of people to thank, but I would be failing in my duties if I didn't thank the BCCI and fellow teammates. Several of them. I want to name a few of them. All the coaches who have been part of the journey, most importantly Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya, Pujara, who have taken those splendid catches around the bat to give me the number of wickets I've managed to get over the years," Ashwin said.

"As a cricketer, I've just stopped it and I might go on to be involved with the game because this is a game that's given me everything. Thank you," he added.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.