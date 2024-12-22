Gambhir Problems: He wants his team but will he get that?

MELBOURNE: Transitions are never easy. More so when a dressing room is dotted with superstars, who are in the Twilight Zone of their glittering careers.

And it's for this reason, India head coach Gautam Gambhir finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place.

Indian cricket's big transition has started with Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement.

And Gambhir might have to be the 'Harbinger of Doom' for some of the megastars if the currently tied Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia does not end up being decisively in India's favour in Melbourne and Sydney.

While Ashwin took the hard call himself, anyone with a basic understanding of Indian cricket would know that Gambhir's decision to include Washington Sundar at the senior pro's expense was the biggest trigger.

Skipper Rohit Sharma wasn't even in Perth when the decision was made.

There are four big names  Virat Kohli, Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami  in the Indian dressing room right now.

Shami isn't playing this series but not being able to even join the team hasn't actually left him in a good space.

While the senior selection committee chaired by Ajit Agarkar will have a say, the names in question are big enough to warrant a respectable discussion before being given the final nudge.

But unlike his predecessor Rahul Dravid, nuance isn't exactly Gambhir's biggest forte.