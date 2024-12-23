Mandhana climbs another mountain as India beat West Indies

Mandhana left 2023 on a high with 112 runs across two innings as India defeated Australia in a one-off Test match at Wankhede. By her standard, it was a lean year as she scored 140 runs in four ODIs and 433 in 18 T20Is. The left-hander finished behind Jemimah Rodrigues with 573 runs across both white-ball formats. And the way she started against Australia in the white-ball series at the start of the year did not specifically indicate that there will be any change in the way she has batted. Despite bravely facing Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown, two Australians who have frequently troubled her, the aggression against Alana King did not go well. In the final ODI of the series, in the chase of 339, she again fell early.

A break in the international calendar following that series and a successful season at the Women's Premier League did change a few things for India's vice-captain. She had credited the dedicated batter's camp at the National Cricket Academy before the home series against South Africa for unlocking her potential. "I always believe in prepping well and working really hard when people don't watch. I think that was what really helped me and the whole team to come out here and play with a lot of confidence," Mandhana had said at the end of the successful multi-format series in Chennai.

In that seven-match series, every time Mandhana took a strike, she looked a different batter. She was ready for aggression, but not from the word go. Her batting style, which oozes elegance and is easy on the eyes, took center stage in the early overs before the thumping strokeplay came into the picture. Two back-to-back centuries and a score of 90 made sure the 28-year-old was leaving no stone unturned in turning her year around. Other than South African debutant Annerie Dercksen, no one bothered her too much in the ODIs.

When the caravan moved to Chennai for the Test and T20Is, Mandhana continued what she had done in Bengaluru. Patience and faith. She was exceptionally calm in the way she faced the red ball and had complete faith in her preparation. There was of course some aggression in the way she batted in T20Is, but in her own words, she was aiming to have control over it.

"I wouldn't say that it's out-and-out aggression. Just controlled aggression more. Respecting the conditions and playing according to them is a bigger topic we talk about rather than just going out and hitting. When under pressure, maybe take the aggressive option, but always control aggression. I think we have to be smart. I feel control aggression is something that we are looking at in the next two months," Mandhana had said before leaving for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.