Champions Trophy schedule announced: India to take on Pakistan in Dubai on February 23

DUBAI: India will play all their league games of the Champions Trophy in Dubai with the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled on February 23, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.
As has been the case in ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also has New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England.
The tournament opener will be played in Karachi on February 19 when hosts Pakistan face New Zealand and the final is scheduled for March 9.
The much-delayed tournament schedule was announced after deadlock over the hosting of the tournament ended with ICC keeping India's games at a neutral venue as desired while having a similar arrangement for Pakistan for ICC events in India till 2027.
Champions Trophy full schedule
19 Feb Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi 20 Feb Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 21 Feb Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi 22 Feb Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 23 Feb Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 24 Feb Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 25 Feb Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 26 Feb Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 27 Feb Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 28 Feb Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 1 Mar South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi 2 Mar New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 4 Mar First semi-final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 5 Mar Second semi-final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 9 Mar Final Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (Dubai if India qualify).
The first semi-final will involve India if they qualify. The second semi-final will involve Pakistan if they qualify.