Champions Trophy schedule announced: India to take on Pakistan in Dubai on February 23

DUBAI: India will play all their league games of the Champions Trophy in Dubai with the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled on February 23, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

As has been the case in ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also has New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England.

The tournament opener will be played in Karachi on February 19 when hosts Pakistan face New Zealand and the final is scheduled for March 9.

The much-delayed tournament schedule was announced after deadlock over the hosting of the tournament ended with ICC keeping India's games at a neutral venue as desired while having a similar arrangement for Pakistan for ICC events in India till 2027.