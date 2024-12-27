Smith's century powers Australia to 474 against India; Bumrah claims four

MELBOURNE: Steve Smith's stellar century propelled Australia to a commanding total of 474 in their first innings on day two of the Boxing Day Test against India here on Friday.

Resuming at their overnight score of 311 for six, the hosts added 163 runs on day two, with Smith bringing up his 34th Test century. He shared a crucial 144-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins (49) in the morning session, guiding Australia past the 400-run mark.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) led the bowling attack, supported by Ravindra Jadeja (3/78), who also impressed with the ball. Akash Deep (2/94) chipped in with two wickets.

Opting to bat first, Australia capitalised on a favourable batting surface. Sam Konstas (60), Marnus Labuschagne (72), and Usman Khawaja (57) laid a solid foundation with half-centuries on the opening day.

Brief Scores: Australia 474 all out in 122.4 overs (Steve Smith 140, Marnus Labuschagne 72, Sam Konstas 60; Jasprit Bumrah 4/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/78).