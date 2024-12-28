Gritty Reddy fights on after Pant's rash dismissal as India post 244/7 at lunch on Day 3 at MCG

MELBOURNE: Rishabh Pant's inexplicable shot selection cost India dear before young Nitish Reddy once again displayed grit in ample measure to take the visitors to 244 for seven at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia here.

India still needs 31 runs to avoid follow-on and Reddy (40 batting) will have a lot on his plate even as he continues to impress one and all with his temperament.

Reddy had Washington Sundar (5 batting) for company as India got 80 runs during the first session. The talking point of the morning session will be Pant's (28 off 37 balls) shot selection under the circumstances.

The third day's MCG track is perhaps the best to bat on with green grass making way for a brownish tinge and an old Kookaburra hardly doing anything.

Had Pant stuck around, there was no way he wouldn't have scored big. With Ravindra Jadeja (17 off 51 balls) for company, Pant did start well and got a few boundaries but then the urge to play the falling lap pull-over long-leg brought about his dismissal.