Reddy silences critics with gritty century at MCG

MELBOURNE: Nitish Reddy aimed to silence critics and sceptics who doubted his ability to excel in the Test format, and his gritty century at the iconic MCG was his way of proving that he belongs at the highest level of cricket.
A few former players, including a former chairman of selectors, were sceptical about Reddy's elevation as a Test player. However, with 293 runs in six innings and a batting average of over 58, he has emphatically responded to his critics.
Reddy’s 114 formed the cornerstone of India’s first-innings total of 369 and drew widespread attention to the young batter.
Asked if he ever believed he would be the highest scorer in the team, Reddy said: “Some people doubted me, like a youngster who played IPL can’t perform in such a big series. I know a lot of people did talk like that,” Reddy said, expressing his frustration after the end of the fourth day’s play.
“I just want to prove them wrong about what they have said about me, and that’s what I am doing. I want people to know that I am here to give my 100 per cent for the Indian team,” the 21-year-old stated, his plain speaking as aggressive as his purposeful batting.
Asked how he viewed the past month, during which his life changed, he was quick to respond: “I guess for you guys, it is like one or two months. For me, it’s like, I can see my past two to three years—how hard I’ve been working on my batting and bowling.”
A lot of people are unaware that Reddy had hired side-arm throwdown experts before the start of the 2024 IPL and practised against deliveries cranked up to 145 kmph from around 18 yards.
“After the first IPL season, I realised what I had to improve in my batting, and I came up with a plan. When I got the off-season, I worked a lot on my batting, and that’s what is giving results now.
“It’s not about one month or two months; I have done the work over the last two to three years to be here.”
The sacrifices made by his family are well-documented, and the Australian media was keen to know about the man behind the player and the role of his father, Mutyalu.
“To be honest, my father had 25 years of service in central government, and when I was a nobody and hadn’t played a state-level game, the first person who believed in me was my father,” he said, visibly emotional.
“He believed in me, and he resigned from his job for me. He would take me to the ground, to the gym—he always wanted to be with me. He made a lot of sacrifices.
“If I have to tell you about him, time won’t be sufficient, but I am so grateful to have a father like him.”
Reddy acknowledged the importance of his century, not just for himself but also for his father.
“I helped my team in a difficult situation to where we can fight back strongly. So that was a special century for me and for my father as well.”
Speaking about Virat Kohli, the man he idolised when he decided to pursue cricket, Reddy said it was a surreal moment to see Kohli give him a standing ovation.
“I have been watching Virat from my childhood. He is my idol, and now, finally, I have played with him.
“When he scored a hundred in Perth, I was at the non-striker’s end. I felt so happy. Now, I scored a century, and he appreciated me.
“He came to me and said, ‘You really played well; you got the team back in the game.’ I always dreamt about that moment, and finally, when he talked with me, that’s the best moment for me,” he said, his face beaming with pride.
Asked about the chase on the final day, Reddy added: “First, we have to take their last wicket. We will come back strongly and rectify our mistakes from the first innings.”