India stare at defeat after top order flops yet again

The approach by the Indian team was also a reflection of its mindset as a slim chance of victory evaporated in the morning session.

Shortly after play began on day five, Jasprit Bumrah completed his 13th five wicket haul in Test cricket as Australia were all out for 234 in their second essay.

One would have expected to Rohit to play his natural aggressive game at the top of the order but in the middle of a lean run, he tried to get into a safety first mode that did not work.

At the other end, even Jaiswal curbed his natural instincts. He got one delivery from Pat Cummins that moved a shade late as he shaped for a whip down the square leg with the leading edge flying to Mitchell Marsh at gully.