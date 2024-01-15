Prakhar Chaturvedi breaks Yuvraj Singh's Cooch Behar record with unbeaten 404

Yuvraj, who went on to become an Indian great, had smashed 358 for Punjab in a game against Bihar back in 1999. India's World Cup winning captain M S Dhoni was part of that Bihar squad.

The highest individual score in India's premier U-19 domestic event is Vijay Zol's 451 not out for Maharashtra against Assam in 2011-12.

Chaturvedi's epic effort included 46 fours and three sixes.