After T20 WC triumph, Team India lands in Mumbai; victory parade in Marine Drive soon

\NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived at Mumbai airport and will now depart for Marine Drive for the victory parade. Earlier, they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

As per the itinerary shared by the officials here, the T20 World Cup winning side was slated for a two-hour open bus parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point till the Wankhede Stadium from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

The Wankhede Stadium here was thrown open to fans, who filled up the stands within minutes to celebrate the Indian cricket team's title triumph last Saturday.