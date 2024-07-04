Team India T20 World Cup victory parade concludes at Wankhede Stadium
NEW DELHI: The T20 World Cup victory parade of Rohit Sharma and co. concluded in Mumbai. The parade, which kicked off from Marine Drive, ended at the Wankhede Stadium.
Team India arrived at Mumbai airport earlier today and joined a much awaited victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede, earlier they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.
An open-top bus carrying the champions paraded through a huge crowd cheering the country's champions who brought home a crucial trophy after a wait of 13 years.
The fans followed the bus, and soon a sea of people were visible outside the Wankhede Stadium. Both Rohit and Kohli lifted the World Cup together on the bus as fans applauded them. The mood in the Indian camp was euphoric as they soaked in the celebrations from the fans.
It is a special moment for the 37-year-old Rohit, who is a Mumbaikar and a huge fan favourite in the city.
Rahul Dravid was also seen applauding the fans, many players had covered themselves with the national flag and were enjoying the scenes. Plenty of security personnel were present with the bus for safety reasons.
The Wankhede Stadium was thrown open to fans, who filled the stands within minutes to celebrate the Indian cricket team's title triumph last Saturday.
The iconic stadium which witnessed India's last ODI World Cup triumph in 2011 had its stands filled to the brim by passionate fans as thousand others waited outside the gates which were closed around 5:00pm.
Earlier in the day, the T20 World Cup winners met with PM Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.
They spent close to two hours at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister before heading back to the hotel.
The Men in Blue wore a special jersey while meeting PM Modi. In the front of the jersey 'CHAMPIONS' was written in bold letter.
The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi on Thursday to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and the sight of the silverware.
The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating their favourites and waving the national flag, braved the weather to welcome the victorious side, which defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final in Bridgetown on Saturday last week.
"We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup," a fan, who claimed to have been waiting since 4:30am in the morning said, referring to India's last World Cup triumph which came back in 2011.
The side was unable to head back home immediately after the title win due to a shutdown forced by hurricane Beryl in Barbados.
They were cocooned in their hotel before the BCCI made arrangements for the special charter flight.
The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- which left Barbados around 4:50am local time on Wednesday arrived in Delhi at 6am (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey.
Heavy security was deployed to keep the crowd in check at the Indira Gandhi International airport but that did little to dampen the spirits as fans cheered enthusiastically holding up posters of star batter Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.
Tired but excited, the players acknowledged the waiting fans by waving at them and flashing warm smiles.
Suryakumar Yadav, who took the sensational match-winning catch of David Miller in the final, was the most enthusiastic in responding to the cheering.
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant saluted the gathered crowd, while pacer Mohammed Siraj blew flying kisses in their direction.
Rohit and Player of the Final Virat Kohli, both of whom retired from T20Is at the end of India's campaign, were among the last to come out of the VIP exit.
Rohit, who held the coveted trophy in his hands, raised it for the fans to catch a glimpse before boarding the bus.
Kohli gave a thumbs up to acknowledge the support before taking his place in the bus.
In their excitement to see their heroes in person, some fans claimed that they had been waiting outside the airport since last night.
"We have been here since last night. It was very important for us to win this World Cup after losing the ODI World Cup last year," a group of fans said.
The squad won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, on Saturday.
India's previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Its earlier World Cup titles came in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI).
BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Rohit had posted on social media on Wednesday, urging fans to turn up in large numbers to show their support for the side.
A similar road show was held in Mumbai 17 years ago when Dhoni's team had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.
Four Mumbai players of the T20 World Cup cricket team will be felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex here on Friday, state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said in the House on Thursday.
Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all from Mumbai, were part of India's T20 World Cup squad.
(With inputs from PTI)