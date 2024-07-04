Team India T20 World Cup victory parade concludes at Wankhede Stadium

NEW DELHI: The T20 World Cup victory parade of Rohit Sharma and co. concluded in Mumbai. The parade, which kicked off from Marine Drive, ended at the Wankhede Stadium.

Team India arrived at Mumbai airport earlier today and joined a much awaited victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede, earlier they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

An open-top bus carrying the champions paraded through a huge crowd cheering the country's champions who brought home a crucial trophy after a wait of 13 years.

The fans followed the bus, and soon a sea of people were visible outside the Wankhede Stadium. Both Rohit and Kohli lifted the World Cup together on the bus as fans applauded them. The mood in the Indian camp was euphoric as they soaked in the celebrations from the fans.

It is a special moment for the 37-year-old Rohit, who is a Mumbaikar and a huge fan favourite in the city.

Rahul Dravid was also seen applauding the fans, many players had covered themselves with the national flag and were enjoying the scenes. Plenty of security personnel were present with the bus for safety reasons.

The Wankhede Stadium was thrown open to fans, who filled the stands within minutes to celebrate the Indian cricket team's title triumph last Saturday.