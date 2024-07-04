Chance for Washington to make a mark: Raju

CHENNAI: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja having retired from the T20Is, the tour of Zimbabwe, where India will play five matches, will be all about finding replacements and building a pool of players for the next T20 World Cup.

One among them will be Washington Sundar. While India played three left-arm spinners against South Africa in the final, that may not be the case any more. With Jadeja’s retirement, Axar Patel has moved up the pecking order and so has Kuldeep Yadav. As a result, the focus turns to other spin-bowling all-rounders in Washington.

Former National selector SL Venkatapathy Raju believes that the off-spinning all-rounder has an excellent opportunity to impress in the Zimbabwe tour. “With Jadeja’s retirement from the shortest format, Axar with his all-round ability will automatically be the first choice spinner. Plus India can no longer play three left-arm spinners as there is none (third spinner) who can walk into the team. So Washington has a good opportunity to impress and try to get the second spinner’s spot,” said Venkatapathy Raju.

Washington was once a regular in the scheme of things for India in white-ball cricket but injuries forced him to be in and out of the squad. “He is now back as part of the India squad against Zimbabwe and if he works on his fitness and stays injury-free, he will get a lot more opportunities to play for India as there is no doubt about his talent and potential,” opined Raju.