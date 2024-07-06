Kovai kick off TNPL 2024 with win

CHENNAI: Lyca Kovai Kings defeated Chepauk Super Gillies in the inaugural match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 in Salem. Opting to bowl first, CSG restricted Kovai to 141/7. In reply, Chepauk could only manage 128/6, falling short by 13 runs.

Brief scores: Kovai 141/7 in 20 ovs (Sachin 63;Tanwar- 4/26) bt Chepauk 128/6 in 20 ovs (Pradosh 40; Subramanyan 1/11).

Sarthak gets pole position

Sarthak Chavan (Pune) and his TVS Racing teammate Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) drew the battle lines ahead of Saturday’s races with each grabbing pole position in the two premier pro-stock categories in the second round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024.

Trisha shines

Trisha Madhu’s unbeaten 70 helped Purple Blazers to thrash Blue Avengers by eight wickets in the TNCA Freyer Trophy one-day tournament. Brief Scores: Silver Strikers 87 in 28.1 ovs (Shrinidhi 5/14) bt Red Rangers 71 in 21.1 ovs (Santhiya 4/33); Blue Avengers 124 in 33.3 ovs (Pande 34 n.o; Srikanth 3/14) lost to Purple Blazers 125/2 in 22 ovs (Trisha Madhu 70 n.o).

Thirumurugan in final

Top-seed Thirumurugan will face ninth seed Shrikanth in the boys’ singles final of the RANE Trichy AITA National Series U-16 tennis tournament. Thirumurugan beat Varad Santoshpol of Maharashtra 6-0, 6-4. Results: Singles: Semifinals: Boys: Thirumurugan V (TN) bt Varad Santoshpol (MH) 6-0, 6-4; Shrikanth C Menon (KL) bt Sai Karan Angamuthu (TN) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Girls: Sree Syleswari

Velmanikandan (TN) bt Jeshika Mercy Rajasekar (TN) 6-1, 6-0; Bawyasri ASR (TN) bt Deepshika Vinayagamurthy (TN) 7-5, 6-3.