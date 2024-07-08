Brits hits another fifty before rain ends play

CHENNAI: The second T20I between India and South Africa was called off mid-match due to rain here on Sunday. South Africa scored 177 for six in the first innings before the rain intervened. India won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping to stay ahead of the DLS par score with Uma Chetry making her debut in place of Richa Ghosh.

Tazmin Brits, the half-centurion from the previous game, got an early reprieve when Chetry completed a stumping but a part of her glove was ahead of the stumps. The 33-year-old made her luck count to hit another half-century.

Despite losing captain Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp early, Anneke Bosch stuck with Brits to take the visitors past 100. India made a solid comeback with the ball in the middle overs. However, South Africa added 31 runs in the final two overs to finish on 177.

Brief scores: SA 177/6 in 20 ovs (Brits 52, Bosch 40; Deepti 2/20) vs India.