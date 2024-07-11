BCCI requests ICC to relocate India's Champions Trophy matches from Pakistan to neutral venues

NEW DELHI: The Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and will ask the International Cricket Council to hold its matches in Sri Lanka or Dubai, a BCCI source told ANI.

The ICC Champions Trophy will be held next year from February to March 2025 in Pakistan. Since 2008's Asia Cup, India has not played any cricket tournaments in Pakistan due to tense relationships between both nations.

A bilateral series from December 2012 to January 2013 in India also marked the final bilateral series between the two nations. Since then, both nations have only clashed at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

Uncertainty has been looming over India's participation in the upcoming event due to the relationship between the two countries.