Bowlers set up victory for Kovai Kings against Trichy Grand Cholas

CHENNAI: Shahrukh Khan and M Mohammed took three wickets each to set up Lyca Kovai Kings’ eight-wicket win against Trichy Grand Cholas in the Tamil Nadu Premier League game played in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Batting first, Trichy scrapped their way to 125/9, thanks to Jafar Jamal’s unbeaten 28-ball 41. However, it was not enough as Sujay (48 n.o) and U Mukilesh (63 n.o) guided Kovai home. Brief scores: Trichy 124/9 in 20 ovs (Jafar Jamal 41 n.o; Shahrukh Khan 3/13) lost to Kovai 125/2 in 16.1 ovs (Sujay 48 n.o, U Mukilesh 63 n.o; Athisayaraj 2/19).

AITA meet from July 20

The third edition of the Indium Software-AITA tennis championship for men and women (regular and wheelchair) in association with the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association will be held from July 20 to 27. This edition of the tournament will feature about 300 players from 20 states with top players like Manish Suresh Kumar and G Manish participating. India’s number one junior tennis players Rethin Pranav and Khandavel Mahalingam will also be taking part in the qualifying draw. In the women’s draw Sonal Patil will be the top seed followed by Lakshmi Prabha ranked No 2.

SDAT Chennai bag C’ship

Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association organised the 1st State championship for special children at SDAT aquatic complex, Velachery Chennai. More than 100 children from across the state participated in this championship. SDAT Chennai won the overall championship. Yadhavi Sports Academy for Special Need Club (Pallikaranai) secured second place.

MOP Vaishnav win

MOP Vaishnav College for Women won the 27th inter-collegiate basketball tournament organized by Sree Raghavendra basketball club. In the final, MOP Vaishnav beat Vels University 71-33. The tournament’s Best Point Guard Award was awarded to Juana Chrisolin of MOP. Ten colleges participated in the tournament conducted at Corporation Ground.

Nat’l car racing on Saturday

The Madras Motor Sports Club will conduct the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024 - Powered by STORM-X on July 20 and 21 at the Madras International Circuit, Sriperumbudur, Chennai.