PCB turns down NOC request from players to play in Global T20 League

The Canadian league is scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 11.

PCB said the decision was taken to manage the workload of the three players, who are expected to play a lot of cricket in the coming months.

"The three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is," the statement said.

"As such, and in line with the PCB's workload management policy, it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season, which commences with the two-Test series against Bangladesh." The board had also declined permission to Naseem Shah on the same grounds.

However, the PCB has approved NOCs for Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Nawaz.