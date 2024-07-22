West Indies collapse as England wins 2nd test by 241 runs to claim series

NOTTINGHAM: West Indies collapsed in the evening session on Sunday as England won the second test by 241 runs with rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir taking 5-41 after hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook set up the series-clinching win at Trent Bridge.

Root (122) and Brook (109), the long-reigning king of England’s batting unit and his heir apparent, reeled off classy centuries to pave the way for a sprint to victory on the fourth evening of the test. Root hit his 32nd test ton to move only one century behind England great Alastair Cook.

England took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

Chasing an unlikely target of 385 after England's second-innings 425 all out, the tourists were demolished for 143 in just 36.1 overs as Bashir did the damage.

The 20-year-old, who did not get a single over in the first test at Lord’s, justified the selection gamble that saw him fast-tracked ahead of the established Jack Leach this summer as he took the role of fourth-innings finisher.

Bashir removed Kirk McKenzie, Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze in the space of three overs to derail the tourists before cleaning up Jason Holder and last man Shamar Joseph.

“I think what Bash has done today is to show the world what he can do,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “That wicket hardly offered anything for a spinner throughout the whole test match and look at what he was able to do today."