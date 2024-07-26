BCCI to meet with IPL teams to meet on July 31

CHENNAI: With the mega auction cycle coming up, the Board of Control for Cricket in India have invited the ten Indian Premier League teams for a meeting to discuss the way forward for the auction and the league on July 31 in Mumbai.

Since its inception, the IPL has seen a mega auction every three years with teams getting to retain and Right to Match (RTM) players they want. This meeting, set to happen in the new BCCI office, is to discuss how many retentions should be there and the RTM cards each team can get going forward.

The meeting that has been on the cards for a few months now will finally happen at the end of this month. And as is often the case, different teams have expressed a different number of player options depending on their team composition. There is also the topic of how frequently the mega auction should be held. According to multiple reports, some teams want as many as 5-8 retentions. In 2018, the eight teams got to keep a maximum of five players (3 retention or 3 RTMs) in the auction while in 2022, they could retain four without any RTMs.

Whether to keep the RTMs or increase the retention, it all will be discussed in detail at the meeting and the decision will be taken accordingly.