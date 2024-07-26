I enjoy leadership, learnt a lot of things from different captains: Suryakumar Yadav

PALLEKELE: Newly-appointed Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav says he has enjoyed being a leader on field despite not donning the captain's hat, adding that he learnt the tricks of the trade from different skippers over the years.

Suryakumar was appointed as India's T20 captain last week ahead of Hardik Pandya after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format.

Suryakumar's first assignment will be the three-match T20 series against hosts Sri Lanka starting here on Saturday.

"I have always enjoyed being a leader on the field even though I was not the captain. I have always learnt a lot of things from different captains. It's a good feeling and a great responsibility," the swashbuckling middle-order batter told BCCI.TV.

Indian cricket is set to embark on a new era under Suryakumar and new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Both Suryakumar and Gambhir share a strong bond since Kolkata Knight Riders days as they played together in 2014 for the franchise. And Suryakumar, known for his aggressive batting and innovative shots, described his relationship with Gambhir as both special and strong.

"This relationship is special because in 2014 I played under him in KKR. It was special because from there only I got opportunities. The relationship is still strong.