Crisis man Charith ready to lead Sri Lanka against India

CHENNAI: Charith Asalanka is one of the likeable stars in the cricketing world. The Sri Lankan is the kind of guy who comes across as polite, composed and, at times, awfully kind, because he actually is all of those things. So much that even if you are rooting for his opponents, you would want Asalanka to do well.

If you are his teammate, you know that there is someone who will celebrate and enjoy your success more than you do; that you are going to get a hug from Asalanka every time you contribute to the team on the field... that when things get ugly with a top-order collapse, you have the left-hander to bank on. In a team that’s been through one turmoil after another—whether it is on or off the field—Asalanka, in the past three years, has been the one constant source of joy.

His rise, since his debut in 2021, is nothing short of phenomenal. From being an inconsistent No 3 batter to quickly transforming into a reliable finisher at No 5, he really has come a long way. He has been, in many ways, Sri Lanka’s crisis man. The latest crisis he has been assigned to resolve post the uninspiring T20 World Cup performance is the top leadership role to take the team forward.

The good thing about this challenge is that he likes it, and he wants to excel at it. What also gives him the confidence that he could do so is that he has always been a leader and has led Sri Lanka at the U19 level. He truly believes that he can rally his teammates and rise to the occasion. But he also knows he has to lead by example.

“Yes, it is a challenge for me,” Asalanka tells this daily in a virtual interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

“I believe that I can do this, but it’s a new challenge, a new chapter in my life. I just got it as an opportunity to give something for my country. So I think it’s really, really, really important to get the boys together, and raise their morale and their confidence as the captain,” he adds.

Players’ confidence and support are something Asalanka enjoys. After all, as said earlier, he is one of the most likeable personalities there is. He has always been individually talking to players, wanting to ensure they give their 100 per cent. Only this time he will be doing it as a captain. Now, this is where his famous hug comes into picture.

Asalanka knows the importance of that hug he gives his players on the field, and it has taken more prominence now that he’s the captain.

“That hug is very important as a captain. Where it came from.. when I was watching cricket matches as a child, I used to watch Australians celebrate. The way they celebrate and shake in the head. I just love that. And I used to do the same.”

The first challenge he is up against are the T20 WC winners, India. Asalanka knows what to expect from them and is ready for it.