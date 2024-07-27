India eyes eighth title as they face Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup final

DAMBULLA (SRI LANKA): Defending champions India are set to compete for a record-extending eighth title in the Women's Asia Cup as they take on Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.

India has been dominant throughout the tournament, showcasing their prowess with impressive victories. They secured a seven-wicket win over Pakistan and followed it with comfortable triumphs over UAE (by 78 runs), Nepal (by 82 runs), and Bangladesh (by 10 wickets).

The Indian team’s success has been largely attributed to their top-order batters and bowlers. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have both amassed over 100 runs each, maintaining a healthy strike rate of over 140, which has provided India with solid starts and quick scoring opportunities.

On the bowling front, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh have been exceptional. Deepti is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with nine wickets, while Renuka is third with seven. Their economy rates of 4.37 and 4.31, respectively, have restricted opposition batters and prevented any significant partnerships.