India eyes eighth title as they face Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup final

DAMBULLA (SRI LANKA): Defending champions India are set to compete for a record-extending eighth title in the Women's Asia Cup as they take on Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.
India has been dominant throughout the tournament, showcasing their prowess with impressive victories. They secured a seven-wicket win over Pakistan and followed it with comfortable triumphs over UAE (by 78 runs), Nepal (by 82 runs), and Bangladesh (by 10 wickets).
The Indian team’s success has been largely attributed to their top-order batters and bowlers. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have both amassed over 100 runs each, maintaining a healthy strike rate of over 140, which has provided India with solid starts and quick scoring opportunities.
On the bowling front, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh have been exceptional. Deepti is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with nine wickets, while Renuka is third with seven. Their economy rates of 4.37 and 4.31, respectively, have restricted opposition batters and prevented any significant partnerships.
Radha Yadav has also contributed significantly, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 5.5, benefiting from the pressure created by Deepti and Renuka.
Despite the team’s overall dominance, there is a minor concern regarding the lack of batting time for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. Harmanpreet has batted only twice in three matches, though she scored a crucial 66 in one of those innings. Rodrigues has yet to find her form, having not yet made a significant impact.
Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh remains optimistic. "They might not have got that much time in the middle, but everyone is working hard at nets, and I am sure they will fire when the time comes," Ghosh said.
Sri Lanka, also undefeated in the tournament, has been impressive, notably with a 144-run victory over Malaysia in the group stage. Their captain, Chamari Athapaththu, is the leading run-scorer of the event with 243 runs. However, outside of Athapaththu, none of their other batters have exceeded 100 runs, with Rushmi Gunarathne as the second-highest scorer with 91 runs.
Sri Lanka’s bowling attack has had a mixed performance. Off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari has been notable with seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.35, but other Lankan bowlers have struggled to make an impact.
To challenge the well-settled Indian side, Sri Lanka will need to enhance their overall performance significantly.
Teams (from):
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Vishmi Gunarathne, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani.